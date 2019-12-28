Brighton 2-0 B & # 39; mouth

Report how Brighton beat Bournemouth with goals from Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Mooy







Aaron Mooy celebrates after doubling Brighton's leadership

Alireza Jahanbakhsh's first goal for Brighton and an excellent second by Aaron Mooy secured a vital 2-0 victory and three points for Graham Potter's side against the Bournemouth south coast rivals on Saturday.

The signing of the Iranian club's record finally left the mark in its 27th appearance by shooting home in three minutes, Brighton's fastest goal in Premier League history.

Brighton thought they had scored a second when Dan Burn connected from close range in 58 minutes, but his attack was overturned by VAR by a marginal offside call against the left side in the accumulation.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh celebrates his early goal against Bournemouth

However, Mooy eventually doubled the lead (79) when he showed some fine control in the box before bending home from 15 yards.

The result moves Brighton five points above the relegation zone before kickoffs at 3 pm, while Bournemouth has now lost seven of his last nine and only has a two-point gap in Aston Villa's third background.

How Brighton won the battle of the South Coast

Brighton had won only one of his last eight, but he started quickly, forcing a corner in a minute and made the advance moments later.

Brighton Ryan (7); Montoya (7), Duffy (7), Dunk (8); Burn (8), Propper (7), Bissouma (7), Jahanbakhsh (8); Mooy (9), Trossard (7), Maupay (7). Subs: Stephens (n ​​/ a), Alzate (n / a), Murray (n / a). Bournemouth: Ramsdale (7); Stacey (6), Cook (6), Mepham (7), Rico (6); Wilson (6), Billing (6), Gosling (6); Stanislas (6), Solanke (5), King (6). Subs: Wilson (6), Fraser (6), Cook (6). Party man: Aaron Mooy

The impressive Mooy fed Neal Maupay in the box, who gathered Jahanbakhsh to shoot in a low shot. There were emotional celebrations for Jahanbakhsh, who joined the Seagulls for £ 17 million in July 2018, but could not reproduce the scoring form he had previously shown in Holland.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh breaks after scoring his goal against Bournemouth

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan saved Josh King well before the hosts nearly reached both in 10 minutes when Mooy and Maupay combined again and the latter shot over the crossbar.

Brighton made four changes with Lewis Dunk, Davy Propper, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay entering. Bournemouth made five changes, with Diego Rico returning to the defense of the visitors after having fulfilled a ban on a game.

Brighton continued to threaten the break when Bournemouth began to settle in the game, but Burn, of the home team, did well to block a shot of Harry Wilson at the edge of the box just after the half-hour mark before an effort Junior Stanislas will be kindly diverted into Ryan's hands.

Dan Burn marks Brighton's second, but his goal is then ruled out by VAR

VAR Graham Scott was busy after the break. First, Burn escaped punishment for a clash with Wilson, who was accidentally kicked in the head, and then both field referee Paul Tierney and the VAR rejected Dominic Solanke's penalty remedies when he fell under a Lewis Dunk challenge in Brighton. box.

However, the most decisive thing was that VAR denied Burn what would have been his first goal in Brighton when the repetitions showed that the left back had advanced out of play for Mooy free kick.

VAR then took center stage again at 75 minutes, when Jack Stacey was judged as not driven in the Bournemouth box.

But happily, Mooy returned the approach to the players with a good final in 79 minutes, lowering a center, getting inside his man and folding the ball to Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to secure the victory.

Whats Next?

Brighton welcomes Chelsea on New Year's Day, while Bournemouth begins 2020 in West Ham.