Bowlers in England were poor and played very little, says Angus Fraser | Cricket News

"I don't think (Jofra) Archer is being helped. His bowling style is almost dictated by the field. He's a bowler better than that."





Angus Fraser criticized how England uses Jofra Archer as its & # 39; executor & # 39; in the cricket test

Former England bowler Angus Fraser described the team's bowling performance on the third day as "poor," adding that he expected more from the five-pronged attack.

An erratic bowling exhibition at the beginning of the third day left England chasing 376 to win, although they closed the day tightly with the bat, giving themselves the 121-1 chance in their second inning by stumps.

Join Charles Colvile and Mark Ramprakash to The debateFraser criticized the short-pitch bowling tactics employed by England that allowed South Africa to score 272 in its second inning, having been fighting 72-4 overnight.

Listen to The cricket debate below or download here …

"England was poor; they played bowling too short," said Fraser.

"They have seen Vernon Philander, a great modern player. It may not seem like much when he plays bowling, but his figures are exceptional and his control of the line and length.

"You would have thought that by observing the way he dealt with his business, the problems it caused, that England bowlers would seek to do the same, but they were too short."

7:26 Highlights of day three of the first test between South Africa and England in Centurion Highlights of day three of the first test between South Africa and England in Centurion

"It's one thing to want to be aggressive, to show the opposition that you mean business, but that doesn't mean you have to fall short. There has to be a real intention about your bowling."

"You wait more. But England has gone there quite recently, it's almost its default position."

"Maybe when you have someone like Jofra Archer by your side, that kind of method comes into your mind, but I don't like it.

Angus Fraser criticized how England uses Jofra Archer as its & # 39; executor & # 39; in the cricket test

"Bowling is a sensation, you know how a good ball feels six inches from your hand, but throwing a hammock is a completely different sensation.

"It's a pretty ignorant delivery; you're just throwing it to the ground as hard as you can, without thinking about it, hoping to put it in an area and cause trouble for the batter.

"Continuing to slide from one to another is very difficult. I don't think that mentality helps a bowler to enter a spell and cast himself well. Be simple."

1:50 Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain evaluate how the costumes of England and South Africa would feel after the third day of the first test Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain evaluate how the costumes of England and South Africa would feel after the third day of the first test

England's fast pitcher, Archer, had 5-102 in South Africa's second inning, his third five-wicket run in his fledgling Test race, but he had six runs and more of his 17 envelopes thrown and Fraser believes the tactics of England are hindering its development.

"I don't think Archer is being helped, because every time he comes to the bowl, there is a man in the hook, there is a ravine in the leg, there is a short leg and, suddenly, he is there to be your executor."

"I don't blame Jofra. His bowling style is almost being dictated by the country."

"He is a bowler better than that, he has better skills than that and we saw him in the summer. But because he is being used in this method, he does not have the opportunity to become Curtly Ambrose or Courtney Walsh."

"If all you are doing is coming and playing four bumper strikes, hitting it against the ground, you are not learning to play bowling."

"A bowler is not just a toy for a captain to play."

1:12 Ben Stokes says his OBE would not have been possible without his teammates from England Ben Stokes says his OBE would not have been possible without his teammates from England

Also discussed by Fraser and his fellow guest, Mark Ramprakash, in The Debate:

Why did fewer wickets fall on the third day? Has the pitch been cleared?

Awesome Rory Burns and his half-century struggle

Did Dom Sibley show enough in the second inning to be encouraged?

The heated moment of Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes during the beverage break

Can England continue to win and achieve another remarkable persecution?

Watch day four of the first Test between South Africa and England, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 am on Sunday.