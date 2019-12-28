Billie Lourd pays tribute to the late grandmother Debbie Reynolds in IG

Today marks three years since the American actress Debbie Reynolds He died on December 28, 2016 and his granddaughter Billie lourd He is paying tribute.

On Saturday, December 28, the 27-year-old actress shared a photo of her and her grandmother Debbie on Instagram. In the touching image, a young Billie smiles next to her beautiful grandmother.

Billie simply captioned the image with a series of bright star emoji and a heart. Her last tribute comes days after she took Instagram to share another touching tribute from her late mother and Debbie's daughter, the legendary Carrie fisher.

Carrie died at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack during her flight from London to Los Angeles. A day later, his mother and Billie's grandmother died of a stroke at the age of 84.

the Smart reserve The actress wrote on the anniversary of her mother's death on Instagram: "Happy holidays! (But also sad / emotional / strange / stressful holidays!) Sending my love to all who have lost someone they loved and today they miss a little more "