Best smartphone trends of 2019 from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Google – Business Insider
%%
Recent Articles
UCF trolls Alabama after Crimson Tide move practice to Knights facilities
It's been almost two years since UCF claimed the 2017 national championship with a 34-27 Peach Bowl victory over Auburn,...
Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley took their baby in a Mexico Vacay: see the photos and videos
Porsha Williams is living her best life these days along with her baby PJ and Dennis McKinley. They went on vacation to Mexico, and...
Google Stadia: Subscription cost, games list, free games, compatibility requirements, and more (Update: January’s free games)
Technology ajit - 0
Last fall, Google made its interest in gaming known with Project Stream, a beta that let users play the high-end Assassin's Creed Odyssey from a humble Chrome tab. The following spring, it announced Stadia, a full-fat gaming platform that would leverage the c…
Alleged Google Pixel 4a leak shows punch-hole display, headphone jack, single camera
Just before the year ends, the first potential images of Google’s Pixel 4a have arrived! Courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, these CAD-based renders give us a good look at what to expect from Google’s second budget device… As per usual with leaks of this nat…
Destiny 2’s mission to save Saint-14 evokes Defender Titan nostalgia
Saint-14 is one of the most beloved characters in Destiny 2 and the Destiny franchise. But despite all his admiration, he has only recently shown up in the flesh. Players love for Saint comes from years of wearing his Exotic helmet, the Helm of Saint-14. His …