Ben Stokes of England compares 2019 with Alton Towers' trip after receiving OBE | Cricket News





Ben Stokes has been awarded an OBE for his role in helping England to its first World Cup win

Ben Stokes compared last year with a "roller coaster,quot; worthy of Alton Towers after receiving an OBE for his cricket services.

Stokes has been honored for his leading role in the dramatic success of the England World Cup in July, followed by a winning blow in the exciting Headingley Ash Test just six weeks later.

The versatile 28-year-old also regained the vice-captaincy of the Test, having been cleared of a fight after a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017.

Stokes, who stood as England captain during the first Test against South Africa, with Joe Root ill, told Sky Sports: "It has been a roller coaster. It really should be in Alton Towers!

England captain, World Cup winner Eoin Morgan (R) becomes a CBE

"I really don't know how to explain it, but especially this year it has been great to participate. Hopefully 2020 can be the same."

"It's a special achievement, but prizes like these are not what you play for. I guess they come when you do well and particularly when you do well as a team."

"We won the World Cup, which is the main reason why some of us have been rewarded, but it is a team effort to get these awards and we will also collect them on behalf of those guys."

1:12 Ben Stokes says his OBE would not have been possible without his teammates from England. Ben Stokes says his OBE would not have been possible without his teammates from England.

Trevor Bayliss, who trained England for his World Cup win before leaving office at the end of the summer, also received an OBE, while white ball captain Eoin Morgan received a CBE.

"Winning the World Cup has been a dream come true," Morgan said. "The events of that day at Lord & # 39; s were the result of many years of hard work and dedication.

"I see this honor, and the honors for my teammates, as honors for the whole team, for everything they put in winning that tournament and overcoming the line."

Joe Root (L) was England's top scorer during the World Cup

Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who collected Jason Roy's shot to beat Martin Guptill of New Zealand and secure the World Cup in an exciting Super Over, have received MBE.

Praising his teammates, Root, who was England's top scorer during the World Cup, said: "They are fantastic ambassadors.

"They have done extremely special things for English cricket and I feel very honored to have played alongside them. I am proud and privileged."