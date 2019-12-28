Bellator 237: Fedor vs. Rampage live results, updates, highlights of the full card

Two MMA legends fight on the 2019 final card when former PRIDE Fedor Emelianenko heavyweight champion meets former UFC light heavyweight champion and one of the sport's biggest personalities, Quinton "Rampage,quot; Jackson, in the Bellator 237 main event at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, broadcasting live on DAZN.

Emelianenko (38-6, a non-competition) returns for the first time after being knocked out by Ryan Bader in 35 seconds in the final of the Heavyweight Grand Prix at Bellator 214 in January. It was speculated that the fight could have been for the Russian. But all were rumors when Emelianenko signed an extension with the promotion in June with the intention of making it the final contract of its history.

"The Last Emperor,quot; fights in Japan for the first time since a first-round technical knockout victory over Singh Jaideep at the Rizin World Grand Prix 2015 Finale in December 2015. The man who is seen by most MMA experts as The biggest heavyweight in The history of mixed martial arts competed mainly in Japan during the first half of his career under the PRIDE promotion, where he ran through the competition to become the heavyweight champion and the best fighter in the world.

Jackson (38-13) returns after the longest dismissal of his fall. He will fight for the first time since Bellator 206 in September 2018 when he stopped Wanderlei Silva in the second round to break a two-fight skid. Like Emelianenko, "Rampage,quot; was also put on the map in PRIDE from 2001-2006.

Which sport icon will be victorious and will ensure bragging rights?

