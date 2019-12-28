Baltimore Ravens agree a new three-year deal with CB Marcus Peters | NFL news

By Lisa Witt
Last update: 12/28/19 10:49 pm

Marcus Peters was traded to the Ravens for the Rams during the season

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a contract extension with cornerback Marcus Peters.

According to multiple reports, the agreement has a value of $ 42 million over three years, with $ 32 million guaranteed.

Peters, 26, was the 18th overall pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Prior to the 2018 season, the Chiefs changed him to the Los Angeles Rams, who in turn sent him to the Ravens on October 15 in exchange for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed selection of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Ravens acquired it to reinforce a pass defense that at that time was 25 in the NFL.

Now, the 13-2 Ravens have won the home advantage in the AFC playoffs.

In the season, Peters has 52 tackles with five interceptions, three of them for touchdowns.

In 76 career games, Peters has made 246 tackles to go with 27 interceptions and six touchdowns.

