



Pat Cummins had a 5-28 record while New Zealand slid by 148

Australia may live to regret Captain Tim Paine's decision not to impose follow-up against New Zealand, as his batters succumbed to a mini collapse at the end of day three of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

After starting on day 44-2, the Kiwis struggled to cause some kind of impact with the bat while the Australian fast Pat Cummins (5-28) broke the New Zealand lineup to outwit the visitors for only 148.

However, despite the advantage of 319 Australian races, Paine decided not to make New Zealand hit again and instead chose to return to the fold in an effort to give his men the greatest possible respite.

After a quick start of the Australian starters, New Zealand finally began to show some poison in the attack, firing Joe Burns for 35 and Steve Smith (seven) five balls later for the Australians to wobble at 110-4 in the final stages of the game of the day. .

Travis Head (12th) and Matthew Wade (15th) led Australia to 137-4 by stumps and will return to the fold on Sunday, with the home team leading by 456 races.