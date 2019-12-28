Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will celebrate the New Year together

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The beauty of Bollywood Athiya Shetty and the fiery chemistry of cricketer KL Rahul on social media is proof that there is something between them. KL Rahul had even taken Instagram to share a picture of Athiya on his birthday and had lovingly put a heart into it. Since then, it has been obvious that the two are dating together, as they have been seen to relax a lot in each other's company.

KL Rahul, who had been busy playing for the country since the last few days, could not find time to spend with his beloved and as soon as he had some of that in his hand, he and Athiya decided to go from one place to another. -year vacation. Today, he took Instagram to share a photo with her near a public telephone and captioned it: "Hi, devi Prasad …" Aren't they adorable?

Athiya and KL Rahul

