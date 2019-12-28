Ashley Tisdale finally got her husband to watch the high school musical

It seems Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher FrenchMarriage has reached new heights.

The 34-year-old actress took Instagram to document her husband's reaction to seeing High School Musical for the first time.

On Friday, December 27, it seems that the two were enjoying a cold night when Tisdale's husband was subjected to watch his wife's performance in the Disney movie, High School Musical 2.

"Does anyone know what this is?" Tisdale asked in one of the Instagram stories he posted. "Because I am submitting my husband to see him. He has never seen any of them."

The actress, who played Sharpay Evans in the Disney movies, asked her husband, who seemed visibly surprised and funny, if he had dated Tisdale during his Sharpay era. The couple laughed and Tisdale wrote in his Instagram story: "Sharpay isn't your type, baby?"

Then he asked the million-dollar question, about whether French would have seen Disney movies when he was younger.

To which he replied: "Probably not."

I guess it's safe to say that these two won't have High School Musical marathon anytime soon, but it was worth a try.