Ari Fletcher shows her alleged Boo MoneyBagg Yo's Ice!

The alleged relationship of Ari and Moneybagg I has been the conversation of the gram since fans began putting together the pieces so they could be a thing. We cannot confirm if they are, since none of them have been publicly claimed, but it seems that they could be ready to let the cat out of the bag.

As we reported earlier, Ari and Moneybagg were seen together in a nightclub, but it was hard to tell if they were getting too welcoming or not. In the photos, the two were in the same section, and seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

Ari, however, has been putting some very nice clues on the gram. More recently, the sister posted a picture of a hand with an icy wrist and a huge icy ring. We made a small comparison and determined that the hand belongs to Moneybagg.

Both Ari and Moneybagg have been trying to keep their supposed relationship a secret, seeing that they both recently came out of star-filled relationships.

You all know that Ari has had a tumultuous relationship with her baby dad, G-Herbo, and things were not so good with her newer ex Gervonta Davis. As we reported earlier, Ari was seen with Gervonta after they confirmed her breakup, but she doubled because she is single.

“Can the pages that have pictures of me and Gervonta delete everything please? Anything that has my name attached to yours, please take me out of it. It was a mistake, ”he wrote in an IG story.

Moneybagg has also had its own story! As everyone knows, he was dating the sexy girl, Megan Thee Stallion, who ended abruptly and for no reason. Meg has not spoken publicly about her breakup, but has confirmed that she is single.

Are you here for this couple, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!