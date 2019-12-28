Apple Jade recovers with a win at Leopardstown | Racing news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/28/19 2:46 pm

Apple Jade and Jack Kennedy are free of their rivals

Apple Jade raised the roof in Leopardstown with a third consecutive victory at the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott's star mare had been well below her best brand for most of 2019, but there was a late confidence in the market that she would return to something like the brilliant shape she showed in the first half of last season and It was ejected from 6-4 favorite sets with Bacardys.

Despite losing ground by repeatedly jumping to his right, Jack Kennedy kicked a mile from his home and Killultagh Vic could no longer live with her.

Unowhatimeanharry and Penhill tried to close the race until the end, but Apple's Jade had a lot in reserve to win at the highest level for the eleventh time, triumphing by 17 longs.

