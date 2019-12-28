Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder or Dillian Whyte? Who will be the king of the heavyweight 2020? The | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML24f212795b9c86e477a6b85bee99b45a9% %MINIFYHTML24f212795b9c86e477a6b85bee99b45a10%









Who will AJ fight with later?

Anthony Joshua's revenge victory against Andy Ruiz Jr means that the heavyweight division will explode in 2020. But who will be the king, this time next year?

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua reflects on his two fights with Andy Ruiz Jr and analyzes what was mentally needed to recover his world heavyweight titles.

With his IBF, WBA and WBO belts back in tow after beating Ruiz Jr in his rematch, Joshua has all but one of the top divisional titles.

But mandatory obligations are coming. Kubrat Pulev, the IBF election, is online to be his first fight of 2020.

Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder is confident that Anthony Joshua's fight will eventually take place

The WBC champion and, even before Joshua lost to Ruiz Jr six months ago, the longest reign of the heavyweight headlines.

Wilder is undefeated in 43 fights and will face Tyson Fury for the second time in Las Vegas on February 22. That promises to be a rigorous examination of Wilder's ability to hold on to his title.

If he does, will we finally see the fight for the undisputed title between Wilder and AJ?

Tyson fury

Deontay Wilder's manager, Shelly Finkel, confirmed the undefeated US plans to face Tyson Fury for the second time in February.

With a new coach in tow, Fury is all systems for revenge with Wilder. The victory would make him twice champion, like Joshua. But unlike Joshua, Fury remains undefeated.

"I think (Fury) could beat Deontay Wilder the next time they go out," Joshua said.

Fury replied: "When I beat Wilder, I will fight you AJ, no problem."

Dillian Whyte

A difficult 2019 ended in victory and the reinstatement of his mandatory CMB challenger status.

That opportunity may not yet come in 2020, especially if Wilder is linked with Fury and then with Joshua.

But Whyte is back in the hunt. Could we see him challenge the old enemy AJ again?

Oleksandr Usyk

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion and winner of the Olympic gold medal is a heavyweight newcomer and is the mandatory challenger of Joshua's WBO belt.

Joshua has said "it won't be a problem,quot; to organize that fight in 2020, but Usyk will have to wait until Pulev has challenged for the first time.

Meanwhile, Usyk has the option of confronting Derek Chisora, which could be a trampoline or a painful lesson.

Derek Chisora

With 35 years and 41 fights under his belt, Chisora ​​has never been world champion and only challenged him once, eight years ago.

If he knocked Usyk off his pedestal, that would be a great statement and allow Chisora ​​to pinch his status as a mandatory challenger.