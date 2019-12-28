Andy Murray will miss the Australian Open while he continues to recover from a pelvic injury | Tennis news





Andy Murray will miss the Australian Open

Andy Murray will miss the Australian Open after failing to recover in time from an injury recovered in the Davis Cup final last month.

The 32-year-old's contribution to Britain's efforts in Madrid was limited to one match after he suffered a problem with his pelvis.

Initially it was thought that the problem was minor and would not affect his participation in the ATP Cup for the season opening or the Australian Open, which was going to be the return of the Murray Grand Slam.

Andy Murray during the Davis Cup 2019

But the alarms sounded when he canceled his training block in Miami and on Saturday his management company announced that the Scotsman would not travel to Australia.

Murray is now back on the court, but since it is still relatively early on his return from hip surgery in January, his team decided not to rush his return to competitive tennis.

Therefore, there will be no emotional return to Melbourne Park a year after the press conference in which he revealed the extent of his hip problems and contemplated retirement.

After a notable defeat in five sets against Roberto Bautista Agut, what he accepted could have been the final game of his career.

But two weeks later, he underwent hip rejuvenation surgery that eliminated the pain that had plagued him for two years and allowed him to begin a tentative return to the Queen's Club in June.

By winning the European Open in Antwerp in October, Murray raised hope that his days as a contender for the most important titles are not over yet.

But he won't play a game until February at the earliest, with his first tournament now scheduled for the Open Sud de France in Montpellier from February 2.

Murray's announcement also means that he will not be part of Britain's team in the ATP Cup in Australia, which begins on January 3.

Murray qualified Britain for the inaugural edition of the team event through its protected ranking of world number 2, but Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie will now have responsibility for singles.

Britain plays group matches against Bulgaria on January 3, Belgium on January 5 and Moldova on January 7, all in Sydney.