Amy Schumer talks about "brutal" pregnancy and 3-hour "really scary" caesarean section

The actress, who welcomed her son Gene in May, talks about her birth experience during an interview and remembers how she had problems during the caesarean section due to her endometriosis.

Amy Schumer He went through a lot to hold his first child in his arms. Seven months after giving birth to Gene Attell, the actress plays Renee Bennett in "I feel pretty"she shed more details about her" brutal "pregnancy and her" terrifying "caesarean experience.

Speaking in an episode of the podcast "Informed pregnancy" of Dr. Berlin, the chef's wife Chris Fischer He shared how endometriosis complicated his pregnancy. "Being out of birth control, since then I discovered that I have endometriosis and adenomyosis, so being out of birth control was very hard for my body, so I had pain, a lot of pain," he recalled.

"And I was only emotionally depressed for a couple of weeks, and I was just taking it out on my husband," the 38-year-old comedian continued. "[Chris] was great, I mean, with how horrible my pregnancy was, he was basically my house assistant and had to keep me alive. And he handled it very well."

The "Derailed train"The star's fight, however, did not stop there. During the interview, she also became real about her son's birth process." It was brutal, "he said." I was vomiting for the first hour of my C-section. It's supposed to take about an hour and a half or something, but mine took more than three hours due to my endometriosis. "

Despite the difficult experience, the contestant of season 5 of "Last comic position"She found comfort in her husband." But Chris was so great, "she said," we looked into each other's eyes and he held me there. "He continued to remember," Then they let me hug Gene for a good amount of time. I have to see it and hug it. "

In the chat, Amy also talked about what led her to have a C-section even though she initially planned to give birth through a doula-assisted delivery. "It was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and I was like the sickest I had been all along," he said. "And I thought, & # 39; I can't do this anymore. & # 39; It was so big and so miserable that it couldn't contain anything."

Amy welcomed her first child on May 5, the same day. Meghan markle He gave birth to his son with Prince Harry. A day later, the comedian offered fans a look at Gene through an Instagram post of her cradling the newborn while lying in her hospital bed with her husband kissing her temple. "Our real baby was born," the photo blatantly captioned.