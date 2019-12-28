Alicia Keys nicknamed a bad stepmother for these strange reasons, her husband, Swizz Beatz, defends her

According to recent events, Alicia Keys, who is currently married to record producer Swizz Beatz, can be dragged into a serious drama when her husband's ex-husband and daughter's mother, Nicole, Jahna Sebastian, said the famous singer was exceeding Limits like a stepmother.

In a long message that spread over several pages, Sebastian, who currently lives with Nicole in the United Kingdom, explained that until now he has tried to teach his daughter not to be a materialistic and selfish person, but after the young woman visited to his father and father. stepmother in the United States, returned as a totally different person, who only cared about social networks.

Jahna also complained that, according to reports, the singer made Nicole refer to her with "Umi,quot;, which is the word for mother in Arabic.

Sebastian did not approve of Keys giving gifts to his daughter without consulting her too, because she claimed that the "Nobody,quot; artist allegedly bought an iPhone from Nicole without asking permission.

She said: "I have stated several times over the years, that I do not agree with any kind of,quot; mother "name for someone else. Nicole's brothers call me by my name, Jahna. All other mothers are Calls by name.

However, Beatz apparently decided it was time to defend his wife when he commented that everything Sebastian had said was not true.

See this post on Instagram Friday was a powerful day. My baby @therealswizzz and I presented our case study about our lives and businesses at @ HarvardHBS.⁣ profesor Professor Boris Groysberg created three case studies: one of me, one of Swizz and one of us together. ⁣ That really had never been done before! He broke down business, leadership and how to have a successful balance between business and life. ⁣ ⁣ It was fascinating to see our lives on a blackboard. At Harvard Being used as a case study for success 🤯🤭⁣ ⁣ It was very deep, seriously, he even discovered things to me while sitting there. ⁣ ⁣ I want to thank Professor Boris Groysberg, @ daimo1, @meaghansmom and @ Anaklara8 for their hard work in coordinating this powerful moment. ⁣ ⁣ As a child, I would never have imagined this! ⁣ ⁣ Everything is possible! ⁣ If we can do it, you can do better. ⁣ Love, gratitude and blessings❤️ A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) in November 18, 2019 at 1:33 p.m. PST

The 41-year-old man also explained that Nicole did not even have a phone, and used his while visiting him in the United States.

Beatz said he gave the device to his daughter, so she could keep in touch with her mother while they were separated.

The striker said: "First of all, Nicole doesn't have her own phone," Swizz said, "Second, that's my phone I don't use so she can call you instead of you calling my phone looking for her."

He added: "Thirdly, nobody forced Nicole to call them as she chose to call (Alicia Keys)" UMI! "I won't let any of my children do things they don't want, period! Fourth, we just talked on the phone and you had nothing to say. You were all sweet and kind! You know my number. If you have a problem, call me!

Ad

The record producer also challenged Sebastian's claims about the smartphone, as he claimed that they had already discussed the purchase, and she had given him permission to do so.



Post views:

0 0