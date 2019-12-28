Algerian president appoints academic, former diplomat as new prime minister | News

Algeria's president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, appointed an academic and retired diplomat little known as the country's new prime minister, who promised to regain people's trust after months of street protests.

Abdelaziz Djerad, 65, was asked about Tebboune on Saturday to form the next government of Algeria, aAccording to the official APS news agency.

In his first public statement, Djerad said it was crucial that the authorities work to "regain people's confidence,quot; and pledged to bring the Algerians together to face "the socio-economic challenges and get out of this delicate period."

He previously served as general secretary of the presidency in the mid-1990s and held the same position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2001 to 2003.

Protesters initially took to the streets across the country in February to oppose the decision of the ruling Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run for a fifth term as president.

But the protests persisted long after Bouteflika was forced to resign by the military in April with pro-democratic activists calling for the removal of all who served under the former president.

Instead, the army chief at that time, Ahmed Gaid Salah, who effectively became the de facto leader of the country, went ahead with a presidential election that finally took place on December 12, despite opposition from the movement of protest, known as Hirak.

Critic of the ruling elite

Since the protests broke out, Djerad, a political science teacher, has He emerged as a vocal critic of the political elite of Algeria. His appearances in political conversations multiplied in the weeks prior to the elimination of Bouteflika.

However, he also ruled against holding the presidential vote that brought Tebboune to power, and said that root and branch reforms should be enacted before that vote could be held.

"If a president is elected within the existing framework, currently imposed on the Algerians, there will be another more important crisis and a total break between the governors and the governed," Djerad told state media in April, as quoted by the site of TSA local news.

Djerard, on the right, emerged as a vocal critic of the political elite of Algeria since the protests broke out for the first time in February (APS-AFP)

In June, he questioned the military management of the crisis, asking why the high command of the army had not withdrawn its support for the then Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui and the interim president Abdelkader Bensalah, both considered by the protest movement as remains of the old guard .

"In any negotiation or dialogue, there are signs that we should issue to whoever we are talking about. The true agent of power, the army, could send these signals dismissing the prime minister and also the president, especially because his departure will cost them (army) nothing politically, "he told TSA.

The army, which has been a key arbiter of economic and political power in Algeria since it gained independence from France in 1962, had insisted that the vote be carried out.

Thousands of Algerians demonstrated Friday for the 45th consecutive week against Tebboune, who was dismissed as loyal to Bouteflika, hand-picked by army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah, who died Monday of a heart attack.

