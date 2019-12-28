Adama Traore: Jurgen Klopp cheers to the extreme & # 39; outstanding & # 39; ahead of Liverpool vs Wolves | Soccer news

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves live at Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday starting at 4 p.m. start 4.30pm





Adama Traore would always flourish in a higher club, according to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that he always knew that the end of the Wolves, Adama Traore, would become a star.

Traore is a product of the legendary academy of Barcelona, ​​La Masia, but endured difficult spells in Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before drawing the attention of the manager of Los Lobos, Nuno Espirito Santo.

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League.

Wolves spent £ 18 million on the 23-year-old in 2018 and Traore's talent finally flourished, scoring five goals in all competitions this season, including three against Manchester City.

Before the Wolves Premier League visit to Anfield on Sunday, live live Sky Sports Premier LeagueKlopp, who acknowledged that Traore has been on his radar for a long time, said: "He finally found his manager who found a position for him."

"In Middlesbrough it was exceptional, but someone had to give him the right information.

"A great, great talent. You would never have thought that he is so young, but he is still very young, and now he has found him (the right manager). It was always clear that it would happen someday, and now he has. Good for the Wolves!

"It's really dangerous. In a big space, Jamie Vardy is hard to defend, but I would say that Traore is even harder to defend because his speed is exceptional."

Traore brought about the return of the Lobos against Manchester City with his fourth goal of the season in the Premier League

Klopp's Liverpool will aim to maintain its 35-game undefeated league against the Wolves, which gave a great boost to the hopes of the Reds' title by beating two goals to beat City 3-2 on Friday night.

Klopp said: "I am blessed, I have a very intelligent team. That's how it is. It's not like I have to constantly tell you & # 39; Stay focused! & # 39; Son.

"We have so many good characters on the team that they know each other. There is no one flying, not even a little."

Liverpool was 13 points clear at the top of the league with a 4-0 at Leicester on boxing day

"Two years ago it was like that, and we didn't have the same points. Some things came together, the quality and the experience we have done together."

"Many things are more established, and all this, so everything is fine."

Wolves' visit is the first of three home games in the space of eight days, as Liverpool also welcomes Sheffield United in the league, and then Merseyside rivals Everton in the FA Cup.

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory over Leicester in the Premier League.

With games full and fast, and changes in the inevitable staff to deal with the congestion of accessories, Klopp has asked fans to play their part to keep their players running.

He said: "Now we play three games in a row. I can say that we already need massive help from the crowd because the period is very intense and we need to use each source for these games."

"Hopefully our people get enough rest to be at our best because that is exactly what we need."

