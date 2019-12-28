A look at Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn sharing screen space

Akshay Kumar and the protagonist of Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi, have been creating a stir since the day of their creation. The fourth film of the police universe of Rohit Shetty after Singham, Singham 2 and Simmba, Sooryavanshi is expected to have a lot of action and drama. With Akshay at the helm, the director made sure to make the most of Khiladi Kumar's USP. Some scathing stunts and powerful performances will be part of this mega budget movie.

In addition to these things, the film has been in the news for making Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar come together for the climax of Sooryavanshi. And today, when Simmba completed a year since its launch, the manufacturers released a video showing Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay sharing screen space in Sooryavanshi.

The trio looks fabulous in their police uniforms shooting enemies together with weapons loaded in their hands. Watch the video here. Sooryavanshi arrives in theaters on March 27, 2020.