A Thai Navy SEAL who helped rescue a youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year died from an infection he contracted. during the dramatic recovery mission.

Petty officer Beirut Pakbara became ill with a blood infection while working to recover the 12 children and their coach, the Thai Navy said in a statement posted on its Facebook page late friday

After the hard 18-day trial came to an end last July, with all the equipment safely leaving the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand, Beirut was under the close supervision of doctors during his illness of a year.

"But his condition worsened and he died from blood infection," the Navy said, expressing "deep sadness,quot; to his family.

An official from the province of Satun, in Beirut, told the AFP news agency that the Navy SEAL was immediately buried on Friday.

Another rescuer, former Thai Navy SEAL diver Saman Gunan, died during the rescue mission when he ran out of oxygen while trying to establish an airline for the children and their coach.

A statue of the hero diver has been erected near the entrance of the cave, which attracts more than 1.3 million tourists since the equipment was extracted from its watery jail.

Wild Boars Academy coach Ekapol Chanthawong and 12 children had gone to explore Tham Luang caves in Chiang Rai province on June 23, 2018, when a rainy season downpour flooded the cave system and He caught them underground.

The rescue in a Thai cave ends after the last four children and the coach are saved

They survived for nine days with the water dripping from the rocks before being discovered.

Volunteers from abroad joined the rescue effort, which ended on July 10 when the children and their coach were taken safely.

The rescue mission, which included foreign expert divers and the Navy of Thailand, attracted extraordinary global interest to the mountainous district of Mae Sai.

The "Wild Boars,quot; team became world celebrities and has since traveled the world, meeting soccer giants in Manchester United and LA Galaxy and leading the Ellen Degeneres talk show in the United States.

The rescue has also attracted filmmakers eager to capture the dramatic operation on screen, with Netflix gaining exclusive rights to tell the children's story.

Another film, "The Cave," by Irish-Thai filmmaker Tom Waller, hit silver screens in Thailand last month, although he focused more on rescue efforts and even starred in one of the foreign divers playing himself.