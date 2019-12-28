5 new safari camps featured

Safari camps are dreams and wish lists. They can also be leaders in conservation, sustainability, design, eco-sensitivity and hospitality.
Take the Kisawa Shrine, which will open next summer on an island off the coast of Mozambique. The construction of the marine safari camp incorporated the impression of 3-D sand, along with the traditional work of weaving, straw and textile. Care was also taken not to disturb the killer whales, humpback whales and stingrays in the surrounding waters.
Or consider the Kwessi Dunes Lodge of Natural Selection, which will open next spring in the amazing desert desert of Namibia. Each room will have a "star observation,quot; room, so guests can enjoy the night sky.
There is also Meridian Adventure SAIL, an ocean safari through six elegant catamarans, based on the pristine coral triangle of Raja Ampat, Indonesia, which almost leaves no trace.
As places to glimpse large and small creatures, or as access doors to the back of the beyond (where you can seriously get away from it all), safari camps may be the best hotel. Here are five perspectives, all outstanding in their field.
Singita Kwitonda Lodge
On 178 acres on the edge of the Volcanoes National Park in northwestern Rwanda, this new shelter is located near the habitat of a third of the world's remaining mountain gorillas. It opened last August as the 15th in the collection of Singita lodges focused on conservation and sustainable mentality, often used by first-line travel sets such as Red savannah
The eight suites (plus a private villa) are decorated with the African elegance of the world, with indoor and outdoor fireplaces, heated plunge pools, woven ceilings and handmade bricks (by local artisans), along with views of the Sabyinyo, Gahinga and Muhabura volcanoes from window seats and deep bathtubs. An unusual amenity: a nursery that has so far provided some 250,000 trees and shrubs as part of the company's reforestation effort to protect and preserve the silverbacks and their families.
Singita Kwitonda Lodge; from $ 1,495 per person per night (including meals and laundry service, but not the $ 1,500 gorilla trekking permit); Ruhengeri, Rwanda.
Is The Big Five complex within a 34,000-acre private game reserve began as the site of the Swedish owner's family villa. It has now grown to include a series of suites surrounding a central cabin and a camp of 15 rustic, but luxurious, tents, isolated in a desert thicket in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal.
With canvas walls and wooden floors that extend to outdoor decks, west-facing tents take full advantage of nature, from sunsets to the sounds of bushes. (There are about 400 species of birds to take here.) Gravel trails lead from the tents to a common outdoor lounge with a high beamed ceiling that overlooks an elegant pool and fire pit, where guests can exchange stories of the sightings of the day. The black rhinoceros and the cheetah can be elusive, but there are thin giraffes and young zebras that dot the landscape, and herds of elephants crawl to the watering hole at cocktail time.
Thanda Safari; from $ 265 per person per night (including meals and two game units per day); D242 Rd, 3960, South Africa.
Built in 1990, the flagship of Wilderness Safaris, at the northern end of Chief's Island in the Moremi Game Reserve, in the Okavango Delta of Botswana, has recently presented a $ 10 million renovation. The objective was to bring the traditional camp to environmental and design standards without altering the natural habitat. (An arborist, for example, enlisted to oversee the protection of trees and roots.)
Behind the scenes, Mombo is now 100 percent powered by solar energy, with sophisticated sewage filtration systems. More obvious is English oak, from managed forests in Croatia, used for guest room floors; West African iroko wood for doors and windows; and many original materials reused here and there (and in the other camps of the company on the continent).
The nine suites are large, with a living room and a bar, separate bathrooms and dressing rooms, indoor and outdoor showers, and shutters with sliding shutters that open onto a large terrace, from where to spy on exotic wildlife out of reach. An eclectic mix of herbs and local fabrics, brass, copper, wooden furniture (Congo pygmy beds used as coffee tables) and cracked leather headboards give the spaces a sense of globetrotting elegance.
Desert Mombo Safari; $ 2,200 per person per night (including all meals, games and park fees); Okavango Delta, Botswana.
Banjaar Tola, a Taj Safari Lodge
The last of the four accommodations established by Taj in association with the travel company. & Beyond, this is a good place to watch tigers and watch birds. It is next to the Banjaar River at the foot of the Kanha National Park (a reserve that is part of a tiger protection program), with 18 tent tents located in east and west camps, each group with its own bar, dining room and swimming pool.
Inside, there is woven bamboo on the walls and raised bed bases, wrought iron furniture, works of art from the nearby Indian state of Chhattisgarh, a deep bathtub in the bright bathrooms and sliding glass doors that open to the decks on the edge of the Water. In the morning, discreet butlers will deliver coffee or tea through small hatches.
Banjaar Tola, A Taj Safari Lodge; from approximately $ 410 per night (includes breakfast and naturalist guide); Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh, India.
Nayara Tent Camp
Opened in December, this air-conditioned camp changes the luxury game in Costa Rica. It was designed by Luxury Frontiers: architects noticed in Africa for camps like Zambia's Puku Ridge and Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge of Botswana, as their first foray into the Americas. Each 750 square foot villa with fabric roof has canvas walls, suspended floors, a modern and tropical interior design (see the mosquito net on the canopy bed and the botanical mural behind) and an outdoor terrace with a pool Fill local hot springs.
Set in the The Arenal Volcano National Park, the camp shares 62 acres with its sister properties, Nayara Gardens and Nayara Springs, all connected by a suspended walkway or a golf cart, if necessary. The company has reserved a patch of the complex's land as a refuge for the sloth (the strange and smiling star of the jungle) and has started planting Guarumo trees to attract and protect them.
Nayara Tent Camp; from around $ 1,200 per night (including breakfast and morning yoga); Arenal Volcano National Park, Alajuela Province, San Carlos, Costa Rica.