5 new safari camps featured

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

Safari camps are dreams and wish lists. They can also be leaders in conservation, sustainability, design, eco-sensitivity and hospitality.

Take the Kisawa Shrine, which will open next summer on an island off the coast of Mozambique. The construction of the marine safari camp incorporated the impression of 3-D sand, along with the traditional work of weaving, straw and textile. Care was also taken not to disturb the killer whales, humpback whales and stingrays in the surrounding waters.

Or consider the Kwessi Dunes Lodge of Natural Selection, which will open next spring in the amazing desert desert of Namibia. Each room will have a "star observation,quot; room, so guests can enjoy the night sky.

There is also Meridian Adventure SAIL, an ocean safari through six elegant catamarans, based on the pristine coral triangle of Raja Ampat, Indonesia, which almost leaves no trace.

As places to glimpse large and small creatures, or as access doors to the back of the beyond (where you can seriously get away from it all), safari camps may be the best hotel. Here are five perspectives, all outstanding in their field.

On 178 acres on the edge of the Volcanoes National Park in northwestern Rwanda, this new shelter is located near the habitat of a third of the world's remaining mountain gorillas. It opened last August as the 15th in the collection of Singita lodges focused on conservation and sustainable mentality, often used by first-line travel sets such as Red savannah

Behind the scenes, Mombo is now 100 percent powered by solar energy, with sophisticated sewage filtration systems. More obvious is English oak, from managed forests in Croatia, used for guest room floors; West African iroko wood for doors and windows; and many original materials reused here and there (and in the other camps of the company on the continent).

The nine suites are large, with a living room and a bar, separate bathrooms and dressing rooms, indoor and outdoor showers, and shutters with sliding shutters that open onto a large terrace, from where to spy on exotic wildlife out of reach. An eclectic mix of herbs and local fabrics, brass, copper, wooden furniture (Congo pygmy beds used as coffee tables) and cracked leather headboards give the spaces a sense of globetrotting elegance.

Desert Mombo Safari; $ 2,200 per person per night (including all meals, games and park fees); Okavango Delta, Botswana.

