Safari camps are dreams and wish lists. They can also be leaders in conservation, sustainability, design, eco-sensitivity and hospitality.

Take the Kisawa Shrine, which will open next summer on an island off the coast of Mozambique. The construction of the marine safari camp incorporated the impression of 3-D sand, along with the traditional work of weaving, straw and textile. Care was also taken not to disturb the killer whales, humpback whales and stingrays in the surrounding waters.

Or consider the Kwessi Dunes Lodge of Natural Selection, which will open next spring in the amazing desert desert of Namibia. Each room will have a "star observation,quot; room, so guests can enjoy the night sky.

There is also Meridian Adventure SAIL, an ocean safari through six elegant catamarans, based on the pristine coral triangle of Raja Ampat, Indonesia, which almost leaves no trace.