& # 39; Wonder Woman 1984 & # 39; leads the list of most anticipated films of 2020

They are also on the top ten list behind the superhero movie directed by Gal Gadot: Scarlett Johansson, starring & # 39; Black Widow & # 39 ;, & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; by Daniel Craig and a sequel to & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39 ;.

Dec 28, 2019

"Wonder Woman 1984"Y"Black widow"They are the most anticipated films of 2020, according to a new Fandango survey.

The two films directed by women top a list that also includes "The eternal","Mulan", Bond movie"No time to die"Y"A quiet place: part II", While "Wonder Woman"star Gal Gadot outperform the black widow Scarlett Johansson to first place in the countdown of the most anticipated actress.

Gadot's "Wonder Woman" co-star Chris Pine beats "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"& # 39; s Paul Rudd Y "Free boy"& # 39; s Ryan Reynolds to the number one position in the list of most anticipated actors, while Kristen WiigCheetah of "Wonder Woman 1984" is the most anticipated villain, and "Mulan" is the most anticipated family film.

The final results of Fandango's most anticipated 2020 Movie Survey are below:

Most anticipated movie:

"Wonder Woman 1984" "Black widow" Marvel "The eternal" "Mulan" "No time to die" "A quiet place: part II" "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn" "In the heights" Pixar & # 39; s "soul" "Fast and Furious 9"

Most anticipated actress:

Gal Gadot – "Wonder Woman 1984" Scarlett Johansson – "Black widow" Emily Blunt – "A quiet place: part II","Jungle cruise" Margot Robbie – "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn" Zendaya Coleman"-"Dune

Most anticipated actor:

Chris Pine – "Wonder Woman 1984" Paul Rudd – "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Ryan Reynolds – "Free boy" Daniel Craig – "No time to die" Robert Downey Jr. – "Dolittle"

The most anticipated villain:

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in "Wonder Woman 1984" Rami Malek as Safin in "No time to die" Ewan McGregor as Black Mask in "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn" Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik in "Sonic the Hedgehog" Charlize Theron as Cipher in "Fast and Furious 9"

Most anticipated family movie:

"Mulan" Pixar & # 39; s "soul" "Sonic the Hedgehog" "Dolittle" "Jungle cruise"

Most anticipated horror movie:

"A quiet place: part II" "Halloween kills" "The invisible man" "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" "Grudge (2020)"

The most anticipated live action comedy:

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" "Bill and Ted face the music" "Bad boys for life" "Legally Blonde 3 (2020)" "The lovebirds"

