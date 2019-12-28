& # 39; There were screams & # 39;: the survivors tell the plane crash of Kazakhstan | Kazakhstan News

The survivors of the plane crash on Friday in Kazakhstan described the plane's fight to take off before the accident that killed at least 12 people, including the pilot.

The Bek Air Fokker 100 plane, with 98 people on board, crashed shortly after takeoff after leaving Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, on its way to the capital Nur-Sultan, according to authorities.

A survivor told the Kazakh news website Tengrinews that he heard a "scary sound,quot; before the plane began to lose altitude.

"The plane was flying at an inclination. Everything was like in a movie: screams, screams, people crying," he said.

Another survivor, Aslan Nazaraliyev, told the Reuters News Agency: "The plane tilted to the left, then to the right, then began to shake while trying to gain altitude."

Nazaraliyev said he had sat next to an emergency exit in row 15 and that all the rows in front of him were torn off when the plane split in half on impact.

"We went out through the emergency exit … Me and other men began to pull people away from the plane. Some were trapped by concrete debris from the building. There were groans and screams and it was dark."

One of the deceased, the electrician Abai Nurbekov, was on the plane with his family of six, The Village news website reported. His wife and four children remained in intensive care.

In Almaty, residents flooded a local blood donation center.

The authorities cordoned off the accident site in the town of Almerek, just at the end of the track.

At the Nur-Sultan airport, relatives of the passengers were informed, some of whom would join their families during the holidays, about their destination and offered flights to Almaty.

Black box

Tengrinews quoted Berik Kamaliev, deputy minister of industry and infrastructure development for Kazakhstan, saying that the plane's black box was recovered from the site and would be delivered to Moscow for decryption.

"The flight recorders were recovered. Tomorrow we will send a black box to decipher the interstate aviation committee in the city of Moscow. Work will begin on Monday," Kamaliev said at a press conference in Nur-Sultan.

"Those responsible will face severe punishments in accordance with the law," tweeted the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressing his condolences to the victims and their families. He also ordered an audit of all Kazakh airlines.

Tokayev declared a national day of mourning on December 28 and appointed Prime Minister Askar Mamin to lead a commission to investigate the accident.

Mamin's office said the commission will report the preliminary results before January 10.

The government promised to pay the families of the deceased about $ 10,000 each.

The crashed plane was built in 1996, the government said, and its most recent flight certificate was issued in May 2019.

Bek Air, a low-cost airline, made headlines in 2016 when one of its Fokkers had to land on its rear wheels after its landing gear was not fully deployed.

The same year, the airline successfully challenged the plans of the aviation authorities to make the safety audit of the International Air Transport Association mandatory for all local carriers because such a movement required changes in the law instead of government regulations only.