& # 39; Offside? I think it was my armpit & # 39; – Roy Hodgson, Dean Smith, Dan Burn and more about the controversial VAR weekend | Soccer news





Wilfried Zaha was penalized for being offside, discarding Max Meyer's opening goal for Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson compared the VAR with the use of speed cameras, while Dean Smith was enraged and Dan Burn regretted his "armpit,quot; offside on another afternoon of Premier League controversy.

It was a Saturday full of contentious decisions, after Wolves' dramatic victory 3-2 against Manchester City on Friday night, which was also full of VAR interventions.

Marginal calls out of play dominated and players, managers and Sky sports the experts gave their opinion while VAR continues to be debated …

Hodgson: VAR as speed cameras

In St Mary's, VAR was used twice in Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw against Southampton. The first was not to allow a goal from Max Meyer since Wilfried Zaha was marginally out of play before the German fell just inside the area after a challenge by James Ward-Prowse, but he was not penalized.

Speaking to Sky sports after the game, Hodgson said: "I have never been someone to beat the drum for it. I would have loved to have trusted the referees and the line judge to continue doing their job, but they ask us to move with the times

"People in football, the media and presumably fans who are affected by these things tell us that this will improve football. I agreed with that because it would have been a mistake to take a firm stand against the way in which the tide was changing in favor of technology.

"The big problem with technology is that it's like speed cameras. When they say you've done 32 or 33 and not 30, can you be 100% sure you've done 32 and not 29? That's where we are with VAR, and As a result, we get the situation in which people become a little disillusioned because they see good goals marked by very small margins of space, if they wish.

"They also have to wait for quite long periods, so when you score a goal, you never know. I'm still dumb enough to celebrate the goal we scored, I couldn't believe it could have been out of the game. I have to wait until later and show it 100 times on the TV and put on my glasses to make sure I can see it well. "

Morrison: hard offside decision

Matt Le Tissier and Clinton Morrison watched the game at St Mary & # 39; s the Football saturdayand they were not happy with the way Zaha’s offside call was handled.

Morrison said: "I don't know how they are measuring these things, because it is a great skill of Wilfried Zaha, he does very well to put the ball in the area and Max Meyer is where he should be with an excellent final with his left foot, but again VAR I ruled it out. I thought it was really tough, even looking at the reps, I don't think it was offside. But that's my decision and what do I know, because VAR always understands it. Right. "

Le Tissier added: "The argument I have had throughout the season is: where do you draw the line? If you are not going to have to be exact at some point, how out of play are you allowed to be before it is well for it? to stand up?

"If you are going to change the law to say that you have 30 seconds to decide if it is out of play or not, then so be it. But with how it is right now, there is no other place where you can draw the line because wherever that you draw it, you can say & # 39; well, it's a bit out of the game, but that last week was almost the same & # 39; and, as it is at the moment, that's all you can do. "

Smith: Referees hide behind VAR

An angry Dean Smith delivered an explosive post-match interview after seeing his team Aston Villa defeated 3-0 at Watford, with VAR playing a role in two of the hosts' goals.

Minutes after being reduced to 10 men, Watford received a penalty, confirmed by VAR, for Douglas Luiz's lack of Troy Deeney in the visitor area, and four minutes later, the video officer ruled that Etienne Capoue's strong challenge against Jack Grealish had been legal. in the construction of his third.

Smith, enraged by both decisions and the biggest impact of the new video review, said Sky sports: "They are reduced to 10 men and you think you have a very good chance to do it again. Then there are two objectives that are comical."

"My opinion is that Matt Targett falls with a hamstring injury for a second, Jack is on the ball, he doesn't know, he keeps playing, Watford wins the ball, keeps playing and receives a penalty. I've seen the repetition of back, it's shoulder to shoulder Troy falls very easily If that goes back to VAR, it's a mistake If the referee can walk to a screen that is 30 yards away, and look at the screen, he's sorry , I have done a boo-boo, but apparently we are not allowed to do that.

"The third goal is a foul right in front of me. Whether they have the protection of saying that we can still come back if they score under VAR, it's a foul. The boy passes by Jack's back. There's been freedom – kick the whole game for things like that, with Sarr falling. "

Burn: my armpit was out of play

2:37 Dan Burn and Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Brighton felt they deserved their victory over Bournemouth, in which Jahanbakhsh scored his first goal in the Premier League. Dan Burn and Alireza Jahanbakhsh of Brighton felt they deserved their victory over Bournemouth, in which Jahanbakhsh scored his first goal in the Premier League.

Dan Burn of Brighton thought he had scored his first goal for the club and put his side 2-0 in 58 minutes against Bournemouth on Saturday, but his short-range final was finally ruled out due to a marginal offside call in construction . above.

VAR Graham Scott determined that Burn had just deviated from Bournemouth's defense when Aaron Mooy sent his free kick just before the goal.

The Brighton defender said after the game: "They disemboweled me, it's the third time I finish with VAR, especially when I also walked away with a knee slide, which killed us a little. If it's out of play, it's offside. , I know people complain about that.

Dan Burn was marginally out of play for his goal

"I think it was my armpit or something, which is a bit ridiculous, but if we're going to play with that rule, then every offside will be the same."

Alan Smith said in a joint comment about Sky sports: "I know that Bournemouth fans won't agree, but it leaves you discouraged. It takes your life, by such a narrow margin that it doesn't allow a goal. Especially when it's not an exact science with the chosen frame."

Scott was also involved in three other instances, supporting the decisions of referee Paul Tierney not to punish Burn for a clash with Harry Wilson, not to grant a penalty to Dominic Solanke when he fell under the challenge of Lewis Dunk, and not to punish Jack Stacey Bournemouth for a supposed handball in his own box.

Brighton's manager, Graham Potter, added: "I can't complain about VAR in general in terms of what happened to us, but I know that those things do affect the game because the reality is that you can hardly celebrate goals because you have to everything is checked and then you can have another celebration, but as soon as you bring it, that was always going to happen, so I don't know why anyone was surprised by this. "

Redknapp suggests changes to the rules after Pukki was offside

There was also more to come on Carrow Road, and in incidents similar to the previous two, Norwich striker Teemu Pukki made his effort nullified by the strictest of calls.

Pukki received a long pass from Mario Vrancic before finishing with Paulo Gazzaniga, but what would have been Norwich's second goal was rejected by VAR with the Iceland international considered offside.

Jamie Redknapp said Sky sports: "The rules are the rules and we have to rely on technology, but it seems hard. It's a bright ball from Vrnacic and it looks like Pukki stands up. We have to rely on calibration but we're talking about centimeters. I think they have That changing the rule in the summer is not something fans appreciate.

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki had his goal ruled out by another tight decision out of play

"With the rule that you can score with any part of your body, I think to a certain extent it is lost in fans and I understand it because it is also frustrating."

"I think maybe next year, we have to look for a situation where you can only be out of play with your feet, because when people are running, naturally you are going to lean, it could be your head or your shoulder. It just feels unfair, and neither is 100 percent accurate.

"That one is so tight, so marginal, I would rather see it with my feet. It would make a lot more sense. I think fans would respond much more, the fact that it is part of their body, their armpit or whatever. Firmino had one, that it's today, it just feels unfair. We want to see more goals too, and if you told me it's 100 percent accurate to the millimeter, I'd say it's okay. " But they can't guarantee that. "

The former manager of Norwich, Chris Hughton, added: "When we entered this era of VAR, it would be about making decisions and that exact same decision would have been taken on other occasions with the same final product, out of play for one shoulder or one knee

"It's fair, otherwise, you'll have many managers shouting because a different final product was given on a different day. It's the rule, and unfortunately we have to accept it."

"For me, the most important thing is to be clear about something. For me, if the sense of opinion of most people in the game is that it is unfair and the advantage must be given to the offensive team due to good movement and you don't "I don't want to see a lack of goals, and as long as we know that education is finished and everyone knows it, then it's fine."