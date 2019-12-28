& # 39; Howling wind, flying debris & # 39; while cyclone Sarai hits Fiji | News

Nearly 2,000 people have been evacuated to emergency shelters and a man is missing after being swept away by floods. Tropical cyclone Sarai hits Fiji, causing widespread damage.

The director of the National Office of Disaster Management, Vasiti Soko, urged locals and thousands of tourists in Fiji not to be reckless while Sarai whipped the Pacific island nation on Saturday with heavy rains and destructive winds.

With the increase in wind gusts to 150 kilometers per hour (93 miles per hour) during the day, Sarai destroyed houses and crops, felled trees, cut electricity and caused considerable flooding in low areas.

Thousands of tourists were stranded because flights to and from Fiji were canceled or rescheduled.

New Zealand's Melonie Sheppard, who was on vacation on the island of Mana west of mainland Fiji, described the situation as "scary,quot; and said her complex was closed.

"We are being hit by intense winds and horizontal rains. The complex provides packed meals and water directly to the rooms when they can," he told the New Zealand Herald.

"The wind howls and the debris of the trees fly, the doors and the windows tremble, the enormous waves roll towards the shore. The water now seeps into some rooms, sometimes it is a little scary."

The Fiji government issued a warning statement: "Winds of destructive force are expected with … flooding in the coastal sea."

The National Office of Disaster Management said that by mid-morning on Saturday 1,970 people had sought emergency shelter and there were no reports of injuries.

However, he was feared for the safety of a man swept while trying to cross a flooded river, while another man, reported missing in the sea, was rescued by police in his fiberglass boat.

In its current trajectory, the cyclone is predicted to pass adjacent to the main island of Fiji, Viti Levu, and then through the islands of southern Fiji before heading towards Tonga, which has activated its tropical cyclone The storm alert center is expected to be late Sunday.