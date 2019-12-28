& # 39; Go to Pakistan & # 39 ;, says an Indian officer while the leader praises the repression | News

%MINIFYHTML4195c57a9a5e37dfa113f8c27c995a749% %MINIFYHTML4195c57a9a5e37dfa113f8c27c995a7410%

Officials in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, including their hardline prime minister, have made controversial comments by rejecting accusations that police use "lethal force,quot; against mostly Muslim protesters.

The state, the most populous in India with almost 20 percent of them Muslims, saw 19 of the 27 deaths so far in national protests against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), which critics consider anti-Muslim.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML4195c57a9a5e37dfa113f8c27c995a7411% %MINIFYHTML4195c57a9a5e37dfa113f8c27c995a7412%

Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rejected the accusations of Muslims and human rights groups of police abuse, attributing the restoration of calm in the streets to his stance.

"All the protesters are shocked. All the troublemakers are amazed. By observing the rigor of the Yogi government, everyone is silent," said one of the Adityanath verifiers. official accounts on Twitter he said late on Friday.

"Do what you want, but the damages will be paid by those who cause damage," he added, repeating the warning his government had made earlier this week.

"#TheGreat_CMYogi," read the hashtag with the tweet, which appeared hours before a video appeared in which a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer is seen telling a group of Muslims: "Go to Pakistan."

The video circulating on social networks is likely to aggravate the concerns of those concerned about the plight of Muslims, who accuse the police of killing peaceful protesters, raiding and looting houses and hitting hundreds of people, including children, since the protests against the CAA began. earlier this month.

The video shows Akhilesh Narayan Singh, a police officer in the Meerut district where five Muslims have been killed, Tell a group of men in a Muslim neighborhood to "go to Pakistan if they don't want to live here."

"GO TO PAKISTAN,quot; Watch how UP Police speak the language of trolls. Meerut SP Akhilesh N Singh can be seen here Talking with protesters. How can our police talk like this? #AntiCAAProtests pic.twitter.com/3sYE1G7aYs – Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) December 28, 2019

Singh told the Reuters news agency that some protesters shouted slogans for Pakistan. "In this situation I told them to go to Pakistan," he said Saturday.

The statement "Go to Pakistan,quot; is often published on social networks by supporters of the right BJP.

Threats of confiscating assets

Uttar Pradesh has seen the most violent turmoil over Modi's citizenship law, which activists say is discriminatory to Muslims, representing about 14 percent of India's 1.3 billion people.

However, clashes in the state appear to have decreased over the past week, although small-scale demonstrations are still taking place.

Earlier this week, the Adityanath government said it was demanding millions of rupees from more than 200 people, threatening to confiscate their property to pay for damages during the protests.

Human rights groups have denounced what they say have been mass arrests and excessive force in the state, where officers have arrested more than 1,000 people.

Activists point out that while protests against citizenship law have occurred throughout the country, protesters have been killed only in the states ruled by the BJP.

"There is terror there (Uttar Pradesh) … people in the Muslim colonies stay up all night to protect their homes. They are terrified of a police raid or a community attack," Kavita Krishnan, a member of an investigation team. who visited the state, told reporters.

Citizenship legislation makes it easier for members of religious minorities of Muslim-majority neighbors in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who settled in India before 2015 to obtain citizenship but do not offer the same concession to Muslims.

Critics say the law, and the plans for a National Registry of Citizens (NRC), discriminate against Muslims and are an attack on the secular constitution by the Modi government.

The protests continue

While the government says that no citizen will be affected and that there are no imminent plans for a search, Modi's contradictory statements and his closest assistant, Interior Minister Amit Shah, have increased confusion and fear.

Officials of the opposition party of Congress held a protest in the main city of Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday under the slogan "Save the Constitution-Save India,quot;.

"They can punish us, put us in jail, divert our property, but they cannot prevent us from continuing our protest," said Akhilesh Tomar, a student activist who has partnered with Congress to coordinate protests in four Muslims. dominated districts of the state.

Protests were also planned in the northeastern state of Assam, where migration has long been an emotional political issue, and protesters expect greater participation in smaller cities.

Meanwhile, Hindu activists associated with the Modi party were conducting workshops in slums in an effort to alleviate public discontent.

"We have to explain the facts to ordinary people that the opposition is cheating against the law," said Ram Naresh Tanwar, a member of a group called Hindu Jagran Samiti, or Hindu Committee of Awakening, in the capital, New Delhi.