Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins AC Milan again until the end of the season | Soccer news

AC Milan has confirmed that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined the club.

Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract until June 2020, with the option to sign for one more year. The measure is subject to Ibrahimovic passing a medical examination, which will take place on January 2.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United player has been a free agent since leaving LA Galaxy at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

"I return to a club that I respect a lot and the city of Milan that I love," said Ibrahimovic. "I will fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do my best to make this happen."

Ibrahimovic previously spent two seasons at AC Milan, after initially joining them with a one-month loan from Barcelona in August 2010.

The Swede helped the Rossoneri win the Series A title that season before signing permanently for them in June 2011. He went to Paris Saint-Germain a year later.

In total, Ibrahimovic scored 56 goals in 85 appearances during his two seasons with AC Milan.

Negotiations with Milan have been ongoing with the two parties trying to meet Ibrahimovic's salary demands, while adhering to the rules of Fair Financial Play.

The Italian club is complying with a ban on European competition due to Financial Fair Play violations.

Currently, Milan is in 11th place in Serie A, scoring only 16 goals in their 17 league games. The head coach Marco Giampaolo was fired in October after only four months in charge. It was succeeded by Stefano Pioli.