Zion Williamson says he relies on the rehabilitation plans of the New Orleans pelicans when he returns from surgery.

Williamson, the No. 1 general pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, said ESPN Jorge Sedano said his surgery rehabilitation to repair a right meniscus tear includes working to synchronize his body's kinetic chain.

That includes learning to walk and run differently.

The 19-year-old rookie said he "trusts the organization,quot; and the decisions that are being made to better benefit his 6-foot 6-inch and 284-pound body.

David Griffin, general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans, said last week that Williamson "has progressed really well."

Williamson, who was named the Naismith Player of the Year this spring after his only season at Duke, underwent surgery on the right meniscus on October 21.

Image:

Zion Williamson ends on the edge against the Utah Jazz



The pelicans initially said they anticipated it would be lost between six and eight weeks.

He can participate in full-weight exercises, and took shots in the Pelicans shootaround on Tuesday. He has not yet participated in 3 vs. 3 or 5 against 5 drills.

"We are really excited about the place where it is," Griffin said.

"It has progressed really well. I know we have reached the point of eight weeks, and everyone is ready to see it. I think we are still a little far."

Williamson played in four preseason games and averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.