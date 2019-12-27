Young Buck arrested in Tennessee on a felony order: will remain in jail until May 2020

# Roommates, Young Buck probably didn't have the happy holiday season he expected, as he was recently arrested in Tennessee. Not only is he currently behind bars, but he will be there in the foreseeable future because he has been officially denied bail.

Young Buck has had a hard time in recent years. Your legal problems continue to accumulate and your last problem is one that you cannot easily get out of. @XXL reports that Young Buck was arrested on December 20th by the Ashland City, Tennessee police, on a fugitive offense of a court order that was reportedly issued in Georgia.

As if that wasn't enough to ruin his Christmas joy, Buck isn't eligible for bail either because he's considered a fugitive criminal from justice. This means that you will have to remain in jail until your next court date, which is currently scheduled for May 7, 2020, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office.

Young Buck previously served a prison sentence in 2012 for violating his probation on gun charges. He also again violated his probation in 2016 when he reportedly threatened to burn his girlfriend's house.

Prior to his recent encounter with the law, Young Buck was in the headlines of his endless fight with his former affiliate of Unit G 50 Cent. The two have repeatedly exchanged insults on social media, and it wouldn't surprise us if 50 already has an answer ready for Buck's latest problems.

Roommates, what do you think about this?