You have to see Kelly Ripa applaud in online fashion criticism

Kelly Ripa He doesn't want to hear from the fashion police this holiday season.

While celebrating Christmas, the presenter of the daytime talk show visited Instagram and showed her festive outfit in a selfie.

"I don't like fashion selfies very much, but I've lived in this house for 11 years and I ONLY discovered a full-length mirror behind the bedroom door," he wrote to his followers. "Also, I like this outfit #tbt yesterday."

That outfit consisted of SJP Collection heels and Christopher Kane's clothes.

While many followers congratulated the proud mom for her fashion, one user had a different opinion.