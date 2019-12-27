You have to see Kelly Ripa applaud in online fashion criticism

Kelly Ripa He doesn't want to hear from the fashion police this holiday season.
While celebrating Christmas, the presenter of the daytime talk show visited Instagram and showed her festive outfit in a selfie.
"I don't like fashion selfies very much, but I've lived in this house for 11 years and I ONLY discovered a full-length mirror behind the bedroom door," he wrote to his followers. "Also, I like this outfit #tbt yesterday."
That outfit consisted of SJP Collection heels and Christopher Kane's clothes.
While many followers congratulated the proud mom for her fashion, one user had a different opinion.
"Purple and red?" An Instagram follower wrote. "It's not my taste … for everyone their own."
Applaud the drum roll please …
"The top is gray sand," Kelly replied in the comments section. "Do you approve now?" Taste!
If Kelly needs any guarantee that it's okay, Lisa Rinna, Jerry O & # 39; Connell and thousands of other followers liked the image and the outfit. In other words, hate the left!
For those who wonder how Kelly is celebrating Christmas week, it seems that the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan co-host is enjoying the snow with her husband Mark Consuelos In an undisclosed location.
As for the couple's daughter. Lola Consuelos, recently posted on Instagram Stories that he is enjoying the sights and sounds of Egypt.
However, before the holidays took place, this famous family was able to gather for a special group photo. What came next was a very special Christmas card shared on social networks.
"I did not run this for the children, my husband, that is me trying to find the photo to catch me in the photo too," Kelly revealed in LIVE. "Guys, I don't think you appreciate (the fact that) I'm on the Christmas card. The fact that 22 years later I finally turned it into a Christmas card makes me extremely happy."
