Wolves 3 – 2 Man City







Matt Doherty celebrates the Wolves goal against Manchester City

The ten-man Manchester City wasted a two-goal lead when Wolves produced an impressive return in the second half to win 3-2 on a dramatic night at Molineux.

Raheem Sterling had scored twice even after Ederson's first red card, but Adama Traore withdrew one and set Raul Jimenez to draw before the late Matt Doherty winner.

The exciting competition was played in the midst of an intense atmosphere that was only reinforced by a series of debatable VAR decisions, no less important, a penalty taken twice, and twice saved, by Sterling.

The result moves the Wolves to fifth place, but perhaps most significant is that the City remains third and remains 14 points adrift from the fugitive Liverpool leaders.

More to follow …