What TV channel is Germany vs. U.S? Time, game time World Juniors 2020

By Lisa Witt
Sports

United States stars K & # 39; Andre Miller, Cole Caulfield, Shane Pinto and Spencer Knight could not expect a victory against Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Youth Championship on Thursday. Despite the loss of 6-4 in the opening game, the Americans played a game of high intensity and skill against the Canadians that also showed a top-level power game.

Fortunately for American head coach Scott Sandelin and his team, that was only the first of four Group B games; They will have another chance to win on Friday against Germany.

WJC: full US team calendar UU., Results | Live results, television schedule for Friday

The Germans have not appeared in this tournament since 2015 when they were relegated to Division 1A, but the country played its way back this year after winning the World Youth Championship 1A last December. Germany's team is headed by the Detroit Red Wings prospect Moritz Seider and Carolina Hurricanes dominik Dominik Bokk, as well as the NHL 2020 draft prospect Tim Stutzle.

However, it will not be an easy task for the Germans to defeat the Americans: even after a defeat of the first game against Canada, the United States is expected to finish at the top of the tournament. However, if there is something that world juniors show to fans every year, it is always to expect the unexpected.

This is what the United States and Germany look like at the Ostravar Arena in the Czech Republic on Friday:

How to see Germany vs. U.S

  • TV channel (USA): NHL network
  • TV Channel (Canada): TSN 1/3/4
  • Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live

In the United States, Stephen Nelson will provide the game by game on NHL Network and will join analyst Dave Starman and journalist Jill Savage.

Germany vs. United States: When does the disc fall?

  • Date: Friday, December 27
  • Time: 1 pm. ET

WORLD JUNIOR: Team by team guide | 20 players to watch | Five stories

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Germany vs. U.S1 pm.TSN 1/3/4, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Finland vs Slovakia9 a.m.TSN 1/3, NHLN
Czech Republic vs. Germany9 a.m.TSN 4/5
Switzerland vs. Sweden1 pm.TSN3
Russia vs. Canada1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Kazakhstan vs. Finland9 a.m.TSN 3/4/5, NHLN
United States vs. Russia1 pm.TSN 4/5, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Kazakhstan vs. Sweden9 a.m.TSN3
Germany vs. Canada9 a.m.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Switzerland1 pm.TSN 1/3
United States vs. Czech Republic1 pm.TSN 4/5, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Sweden vs. Slovakia9 a.m.TSN 1/3, NHLN
Russia vs. Germany9 a.m.TSN 4/5
Finland vs. Switzerland1 pm.TSN3
Canada vs. Czech Republic1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
THURSDAY JAN. two
Quarter finals6:30 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarter finals9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarter finals11:30 amTSN, NHLN
Quarter finals2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4
Semifinal9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Semifinal1 pm.TSN 1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY JAN. 5 5
Bronze medal game9 a.m.TSN, NHLN
Gold medal game1 pm.TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)

