What is the way forward for Iraq? The | Middle East

%MINIFYHTMLdf0d8d35e4510af0ed7fbf21eb9390099% %MINIFYHTMLdf0d8d35e4510af0ed7fbf21eb93900910%

For months, Iraqis have been expressing their anger and demanding a change in their political leadership.

They say they are fed up with corruption, unemployment and lack of basic services.

Hundreds of people have died since protests broke out on October 1.

%MINIFYHTMLdf0d8d35e4510af0ed7fbf21eb93900911% %MINIFYHTMLdf0d8d35e4510af0ed7fbf21eb93900912%

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned in November and now many protesters reject the candidate to replace him.

They say that Asaad al-Eidani will only help Iran extend its influence in Iraq.

President Barham Salih says he would resign instead of appointing al-Eidani.

But the main political bloc that chose al-Eidani refuses to back down.

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Zeidon Alkinani – Independent researcher on identity policies in Iraq and the Middle East

Ali al-Nashmi – Professor of International Relations at Mustansiriya University

Salah Hashimi – Legal Advisor to the National Council for the Iraqi Opposition

Source: Al Jazeera News