What is really happening with Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima?

Kourtney Kardashian 2019 is ending with a little love in the brain.
Fans couldn't help noticing the keeping up with the Kardashians star go out with Younes Bendjima In recent weeks.
In fact, the famous former Kourtney received an invitation to the infamous Christmas Eve party just a few days ago. But where are things really between the two? ME! The news may have the answer.
"Kourtney doesn't want to admit it or make a big announcement, but essentially he came back with Younes. It took a lot of time and persistence, but he didn't give up," a source shared with E! News. "Now they have spent a lot of time together again and he is very much."
In another twist, Kourtney decided to post several memories of his Christmas Eve party on Friday afternoon on Instagram.
One of the shots turns out to be an image of the founder of Poosh and Younes.
"Kourtney has not found anyone with whom he feels this kind of chemistry and attraction. He loves to make her fall in love and it is very pleasant to feel so desired," our source shared. "She simply accepts it and loves having it around. She really doesn't care what others think."
In just a few weeks, the couple was seen stumbling during Art Basel week in Miami.
Soon after, the proud mother joined Younes for a magical day at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
"She would love to be with her again and has expressed how much she misses her," said a source previously with E! News. "Kourtney likes to be close to him and they have a lot of fun together. Younes is good with children and things are easy with him."
Our source added: "Kourtney is not ready to be tied, but he feels something for Younes. They are seeing how he is doing for now."
With an open heart and an open mind in 2020, we would say that everything is possible. Good luck, Kourt!
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!