The actress of & # 39; Marriage Story & # 39 ;, who divorced Romain Dauriac in 2017, admits that although she had never experienced anything like that, she learned that they must respect each other in order for it to work.

Scarlett Johansson She is happy with how she and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac are facing shared parenting.

The 35-year-old American actress and Romain married in 2014, the same year she gave birth to her daughter Rose, but they divorced in 2017.

Scarlett, who is now committed to "Saturday night live"Writer Colin JostShe says that she and Romain are still on good terms and that she is happy with the way they manage to raise Rose together after their divorce.

"We do the best we can. I had never experienced anything like this before, so there was no rule book, but if you respect the other person, then that is important," he tells the British newspaper Daily Mail. "Everyone needs to respect to the other as co-father, and I think we try to act from that space. "

The "Black widow"Star says that being a mother has also made her more aware of how little one can control in life.

"You can't anticipate anything with the children, and it's an incredible life lesson in which sometimes you just have to sit in the moment and be there and that's it."

"You just have to be present with whatever is happening," he adds.

Scarlett also reveals that she turned to her relationship with Romain while filming the acclaimed Netflix movie "Marriage history", in which he plays half of a couple whose union is disintegrating.

"I don't necessarily think you should have lived the experience of the character you are playing, but obviously there are things there," he reflects. "For me, rather than being divorced, it was the fact that I was a father and now I had the experience of shared parenting."