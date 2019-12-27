We are working on & # 39; Deadpool 3 & # 39; right now

20th Century Fox

Appearing in the Christmas edition of & # 39; Live with Kelly and Ryan & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; 6 Underground & # 39; confirms that a third film of & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; is being developed at Marvel Studios.

The actor plays the title character in the Marvel Comics superhero franchise, and after the success of "Deadpool 2"And it's a PG-friendly spin-off last year (2018), Ryan reveals that fans won't have to wait long for a follow-up.

"We are working on that now with the whole team," Reynolds revealed in the Christmas edition of the US talk show. "Live with Kelly and Ryan. "

20th Century Fox executives were behind the first two "Deadpool" movies before the company was acquired by Disney in early 2019, but Ryan will be directed by Marvel Studios, another Disney subsidiary, for the third installment.

"We are in Marvel, which are the big leagues suddenly," he said. "It's a little crazy."

Ryan did not reveal more details about the follow-up.

"Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2" earned $ 1.5 billion internationally in their respective releases in 2016 and 2018.