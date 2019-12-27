Vote the results of your five best moments of the decade in rugby union (2010-2019) | Rugby Union News





See below the five best moments of the rugby union of the decade as voted for you …

After almost 20,000 of your votes, the five best moments of the decade of rugby of the decade (2010-2019) have been decided and chosen by you!

We list 20 moments to choose from over the past 10 years in a decade in which New Zealand became the first team to win two Rugby World Cups, England and Ireland won historic victories over the opposition of the southern hemisphere, and Leinster , Toulon and Saracens Everyone enjoyed the dominance spells of the European Cup.

Add to that some outstanding victories in the Premier League and the PRO14 title, England Women becoming world champions, some wonderful Six Nations campaigns, two impressive tours of British and Irish Lions and the most recent World Cup in Japan, and it is indisputable That has been a phenomenal period for the sport.

These are the results of the vote and how each of the 20 moments was classified:

twenty) Toulon completes three in a row; 19) England Women become world champions in 2014; 18) The Saracens achieve the third European title in four seasons; 17) First Grand Slam of England in 12 years; sixteen. Exeter's rise to Premier League champions; fifteen. New Zealand will clean everything before them in 2015 RWC; 14) Brian's Parisian swan O & # 39; Driscoll; 13) The incredible return of Leinster in 2011; 12) The third Grand Slam of Ireland; eleven) England whitens Australia below; 10) The improbable Connacht PRO12 title; 9) Springboks lift the Rugby World Cup; 8) Wales destroys England to win the Six Nations title in 2013; 7) Six Nations & # 39; 2015 Super Saturday; 6) Lions and New Zealand draw series;

5. Lions achieve the first series since 1997

Ranked fifth in its five best moments of the rugby union decade, it is the success of the British and Irish Lions tour in Australia in 2013.

There were calls for the famous invitation team to be ruled out before their tour of Australia in 2013, but under Warren Gatland, tourists came out and sealed a 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies, their first win since South Africa in 1997. the decision maker 41-16.

A rough 23-21 first test success for the Lions arrived in Brisbane, before the Wallabies leveled up after an equally tight 16-15 second test victory in Melbourne.

The third decision maker of the Test was a memorable occasion in the history of the Lions, since the attempts of Alex Corbisiero, Johnny Sexton, George North and Jamie Roberts, in addition to the exhibition of a man of the party (and series) of Leigh Halfpenny sealed a complete victory and a first victory. Lions series for 16 long years.

4. Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time (twice)

Taking fourth place in its five best rugby union moments of the decade is Ireland's success against the All Blacks for the first time in history.

Before the last decade, Ireland had never won a Test against the All Blacks. He approaches, they have been beaten twice.

The first arrived at Soldier Field in Chicago in November 2016 when the Irish achieved a great commotion at the end of the winning race of 18 New Zealand games with an impressive 40-29 victory: attempts by Jordi Murphy, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Simon Zebo and Robbie Henshaw ended 111 years of waiting for an Irish victory over the men in black.

Two years later, more history was made, when Ireland defeated the All Blacks for the first time in Dublin, winning 16-9 at Aviva Stadium in another magnificent exhibition, with a Jacob Stockdale trying to secure victory.

3. Japan's RWC holdings on the house floor

Taking third place in the five best moments of the decade in rugby union is the feat of Japan in its Rugby World Cup at home in 2019.

When Japan was chosen as possible hosts for the Rugby World Cup, most people interested and involved in the oval ball game had more than a hint of apprehension.

However, when the time came for the show, Japan proved to be absolutely phenomenal hosts. Perhaps the greatest in terms of friendship and organization.

However, more than that, Japan also delivered on the field at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The outstanding victories over Ireland, Samoa and Scotland reserved an exciting first place in the quarterfinals, where they succumbed to the eventual winners of South Africa . However, memories were created for a lifetime.

2. England stuns the All Blacks in the RWC

Second in the results of his vote for the five best moments of the decade of rugby union of the decade, is the sensational victory of England in the semifinal of the 2019 Rugby World Cup over New Zealand.

Before the England mammoth semifinal with the All Blacks in Japan, they were firm losers. And they were for the brand and the style of attacking the rugby that the All Blacks had produced.

In response, Eddie Jones's charges almost certainly produced the best display in the history of English rugby, achieving a spectacular 19-7 victory.

It was a sensational mastery performance in Yokohama, and almost perfect from England.

1. Japan stuns South Africa in Brighton

But taking first place and the best rugby union moment of the decade according to you is Japan's miraculous victory over the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Still, four years later, it is one of the most incredible sporting moments to remember. Japan faced the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and it was hoped that, in the best case, it would maintain the respectable score in the defeat, in the worst case it would be impressed.

However, Jones' energetic charges remained side by side with the Springboks in Brighton, whose dwarf physical size eclipsed the Brave Blossoms throughout the park, before achieving the greatest impact on rugby history, perhaps even history. sporty.

In the final stages of the game, after having rejected two penalty shots and chances of a draw, and having been retained once before in the test line, Japan and Karne Hesketh hit the corner, four minutes before downtime, to provoke Pure pure unadulterated in Brighton, Japan and throughout the rugby community. It was pure magic, and later coined & # 39; The Brighton Miracle & # 39 ;.