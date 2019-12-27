Vicki Gunvalson, star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39 ;: & # 39; Braunwnyn Windham-Burke ruined the show! & # 39;

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson continued his ridiculous pranks during the second part of the meeting, accusing newcomer Braunwnyn Windham-Burke of ruining the show.

"I don't like kisses. I don't like nudity. I'm sorry. I don't like it. I think it's disrespectful," he said, before yelling at him to keep his pranks out of camera.

"Do it off camera," he shouted. "Fifteen years, I started this show. We don't do that. Leave it, Braunwyn. Leave it!"

Then he shouted that he wanted Braunwyn out of the program:

"Exit the program. Let's get up. I lost two clients last month because of these pranks … They said it doesn't comply with its moral compass."

Despite being downgraded to a friend of the program, Vicki still argues that she started the program, that it belongs to her and also seems to be dictating who can and who cannot be in the program.

He said he would not return next season if he was still a friend of the show, we believe that Vicki might need to take some time off to recover.