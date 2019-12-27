Vicki describes Braunwyn's sex life as "disgusting,quot; at the RHOC meeting

Because it is Vicki Gunvalson so angry?
The true housewives of Orange County The third and final installment of the meeting, which aired on Thursday night, on December 26, was an emotional roller coaster, full of garbage, tears and a deserved round of tequila. Gunvalson just sat on the meeting couch until the first commercial cut (the original boss the housewife returned to the series last year in a recurring role of "friend,quot; (unlike her previous place in her main cast), but managed to leave her mark on the energetic sitting.
Before she bombarded the camera with a series of emphatic photos of her dressing room Bravo, Vicki pointed to RHOC newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke, whose personal life became the unlikely subject of an energetic rant of Gunvalson at the beginning of the night.
"We have to be women that people want to emulate," he said first, referring to the cheerful kisses between Braunwyn and Tamra Judge which was played on the screen last season.
Also seriously annoying Vicki was the fact that Braunwyn shared her with her husband. Sean BurkeOccasional propensity for threesomes with the RHOC cameras during a previous episode.
"Do you think people want to emulate this garbage? Kissing," Gunvalson scoffed, nodding at Judge and then, more clearly, Windham-Burke sitting in front of her.
"We are all supposed to be role models for our children, for our grandchildren," he continued, just a few minutes before the host. Andy Cohenreminder, reinforced by Tamra's support comments, Gina Kirschenheiter Y Emily Simpson—That Vicki RHOC The story includes topless pranks, demonstrations of sexual acts and urinating in alcohol-induced bed.
But after making the cross sign in response to Braunwyn's subsequent comment that many people "really find something in (his story) that is a role model," Gunvalson went on to a prolonged attack of frustrated screams.
"I think it's disgusting!" she screamed angrily and ironically, lighting a chorus because of the jaws and eyebrows raised throughout the room.
"Do you think their life choices are unpleasant?" Cohen reiterated, to which Vicki, still shouting, told Braunwyn to "choose his lane." Why? Because that's how Vicki Gunvalson "was raised,quot;!
"I didn't do what he does to try to find a way to stay on the show to be sensational," Gunvalson continued, pointing again to Windham-Burke, who also suggested that he should "leave the program,quot; so that the rest of the cast could "rise." Can we retake Vicki's reason here for a second?
"Fifteen years, I started this show," the RHOC veteran told co-stars not for the first or last time Thursday night. She practically invented them! And according to her, "We don't do that."
"You are not my boss!" He testified to Windham-Burke, almost amused, and promised later not to change who she is, "whatever happens."
See fragments of the RHOC reunion drama in the featured clips above.
