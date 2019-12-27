Vicki describes Braunwyn's sex life as "disgusting,quot; at the RHOC meeting

Because it is Vicki Gunvalson so angry?

The true housewives of Orange County The third and final installment of the meeting, which aired on Thursday night, on December 26, was an emotional roller coaster, full of garbage, tears and a deserved round of tequila. Gunvalson just sat on the meeting couch until the first commercial cut (the original boss the housewife returned to the series last year in a recurring role of "friend,quot; (unlike her previous place in her main cast), but managed to leave her mark on the energetic sitting.

Before she bombarded the camera with a series of emphatic photos of her dressing room Bravo, Vicki pointed to RHOC newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke, whose personal life became the unlikely subject of an energetic rant of Gunvalson at the beginning of the night.

"We have to be women that people want to emulate," he said first, referring to the cheerful kisses between Braunwyn and Tamra Judge which was played on the screen last season.