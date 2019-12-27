Vic Mensa blames rappers for glorifying drugs for Juice Wrld's death

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rapper Vic Mensa says that rap is primarily to blame for Juice Wrld's premature death earlier this month.

TMZ reached for the rapper who didn't hold back.

"I think that, as members of the hip hop community, we must take responsibility for the things we say. We need to recognize that the shit we talk about influences children," he explained.

