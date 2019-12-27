Vic Mensa blames rappers for glorifying drugs for Juice Wrld's death

Rapper Vic Mensa says that rap is primarily to blame for Juice Wrld's premature death earlier this month.

TMZ reached for the rapper who didn't hold back.

"I think that, as members of the hip hop community, we must take responsibility for the things we say. We need to recognize that the shit we talk about influences children," he explained.

"Then, when we are pressing a message from Lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of young people. We have a responsibility to give them in a real way, without saying that you cannot talk about your real life and the things that are happening But I think we should begin to hold each other and ourselves accountable for our glorification of the drug culture. One hundred percent. That is exactly whatever. Anything else is parasitic to our people. It just acts like shit to be thin all the time. "

Vic Mensa is right?