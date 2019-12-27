Vic Mensa believes that Hip Hop needs to take responsibility for glorifying drug use after Juice WRLD dies

%MINIFYHTMLac0fdc04baf7e5473f6b0732e897859b9% %MINIFYHTMLac0fdc04baf7e5473f6b0732e897859b10%

# Roommates, Vic Mensa is calling for the glorification of the drug trafficking culture by the hip hop community as the reason for Juice WRLD's premature death earlier this month at the young age of 21. According to reports, his death was due to a drug overdose.

Talking exclusively with TMZ, Vic Mensa did not itch words When he gave his opinion on the death of Juice WRLD, he left his fans and many within the hip hop community shocked and sad. Vic took hip hop directly for continually glorifying the drug in his music, which is then consumed by young and impressionable fans.

Vic said this about the problematic relationship of hip hop with the drug culture and taking responsibility for glorifying it:

“I think that, as members of the hip-hop community, we must take responsibility for the things we say. We need to recognize that the shit we talk about influences children. So, when we are constantly pressing a message of lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of young people. We have a responsibility to give them in a real way. It doesn't mean they can't talk about their real life and the things that are happening, but I think we should begin to hold each other and ourselves accountable for our glorification of the drug culture, 100 percent. That is exactly what it is. Anything else, that is parasitic for our people, just acting like that is shit to be thin all the time. "

He continued, adding:

“You must be careful what you say. And when we see that these things happen to young brothers, like resting in peace, Juice. Too early, 21. And rap is to blame.

Upon learning of the online criticism that some fans threw at him, Vic posted this response to the social media interview:

“A TMZ clip of me talking about the rap game taking responsibility for the drug culture in the tragic death of Juice emerged. To clarify those who only read the headlines, I am not pointing the finger. I am saying that we ALL need to do better, including myself. Give them something real "

We wonder if we will hear changes in hip hop after all the criticisms about glorifying the drug culture.

Roommates, what do you think about this?