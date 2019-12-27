Vernon Philander weighs in the row of Jofra Archer projectors after day two of the Boxing Day Test | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML4b491e361f3e374d2abb77e42771b5549% %MINIFYHTML4b491e361f3e374d2abb77e42771b55410%

Philander: "For me it is simple and simple, we are playing a game and we are setting an example for the rest of the people who come to this game,quot;





Jofra Archer speaks to the referees after playing consecutive bowling on day two of the first Test in Centurion

Jofra Archer is in the middle of a row of projectors after Vernon Philander of South Africa hinted that the sailor from England should have been removed from the attack on the second day of the Boxing Day Test.

Archer was playing bowling with night watchman Anrich Nortje late on a second difficult day for tourists in Centurion, they closed 175 behind with six second-entry wickets still to be taken after being eliminated by 181, when he sent successive full launches.

None of the deliveries were driven to the dizzying pace that Archer is capable of, and both seem to be failed variations on his & # 39; knuckle ball & # 39; slower, but Nortje visibly shook when he collapsed twice on the grass to avoid being hit.

Anrich Nortje is shot down by one of Jofra Archer's consecutive complete releases that he threw at the end of day two

The first was called a no-ball and if the second had been treated similarly, Archer would not have been allowed to play again in the match.

Square leg referee Paul Reiffel made the no-ball signal after the second installment, but standing referee Chris Gaffaney did not call him.

It is understood that party referee Andy Pycroft spoke with England captain Joe Root about the incident and Archer is authorized to continue on day three, although under greater scrutiny.

Philander had played brilliantly before when he took 4-16, and it was as uncompromising as he assessed the drama surrounding Archer's misguided deliveries at the end of the day.

"The referees have to deal with that and make the right decision," said Philander. "I guess if you're on the square leg and you call & # 39; no-ball & # 39; you have to stand firm. At no time was it really canceled (Reiffel sign).

"I don't know what happened, but there was a little conversation after the game. For me it's simple and simple, we are playing a game and we are setting an example for the rest of the people who come in this game.

"Are we going to tolerate it in another game or are we going to stop it right here?"

When asked if his disciplined performance, which ripped the life of England's entries, was an example that elaborate but risky bowling variations were not necessary in the test cricket, Philander potentially needed Archer even more by adding: "That's why it's called the purest format: don & # 39; don't try silly things that can cost you not to throw another ball in the innings."

England clearly had a different opinion of Philander about Archer, with Joe Denly trying to minimize late tension.

"The first, fairly fair, did not do well," Denly said. "He has played a lot with us and has worked quite well, but I did not expect the second if I am totally honest."

"He just missed the stumps, so I thought it was a fair enough delivery." I saw (Reiffel) extend his arm and I think he put it back in too.

"I was talking to Gaffaney and I think he said they retired the second one."

Watch day three of the first Test between South Africa and England live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7:30 a.m.