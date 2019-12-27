Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada are imperative in exposing England's family weaknesses | Cricket News





Veron Philander took 1-0 in a phenomenal opening spell

It was announced as a crucial day for England, an opportunity for batters to demonstrate that they could succeed with a new, more patient approach and justify the captain's decision to play first at Centurion.

A delivery and it was very clear that doing so would be much easier said than done.

Kagiso Rabada inclined a complete surrender through the left-handed Rory Burns, attracting unity and then, as it turned out, simply hitting the edge. A review was needed for the man in England to show that the noise was the bat hit instead of the ball, but the tone had been set.

England managed to get in an encouraging position in the middle of the afternoon session, but 142-3 quickly became 181.

A collapse of seven wickets for only 39 runs on 94 balls to leave tourists who need a miraculous change to avoid defeat with the possibility of hitting at the end in a field that already shows signs of deterioration.

"What will frustrate England fans is … the repetitive nature of England's lineup and batting card," said Nasser Hussain.

"They lose two early wickets, 20-2, Joe Root nibbles one off the stump, Jonny Bairstow is knocked down, there is a mini collapse so from a position of strength when (Joe) Denly and (Ben) Stokes are hitting well, suddenly you're behind the game. It's just Groundhog Day with England batting in the first innings. "

As far as England's batting is concerned, there really is very little to say that has not yet been said. There are only many ways to tell the same old story.

Of course, it will be a real concern for Chris Silverwood, Joe Root and the team in general that this continues to happen, but long before the last wicket of England fell, there will already be two squad members who harbor real apprehensions about the rest of the Serie

Burns and Dom Sibley will have known that the challenge of opening batting against Rabada and Vernon Philander by nibbling South African pitches would be one of the most difficult to face. However, day two showed that reality is much harder.

Five tickets to England's entrances were back in the locker room and they probably wondered what else they could have done. Both fell into absolute beauties that rose sharply and only brushed the edge in the Sibley case and the glove for Burns.

Certainly, they are not the first opening pair left by the South African new-ball duo, but while Philander prepares for retirement, they could very well be the last.

According to this evidence, it seems that the 34-year-old man is retiring too soon.

This is a sailor whose average speed is approximately 80 mph, little more than an average pace in international cricket, and he rarely receives the luxurious movement type of a Jimmy Anderson, for example. However, at the end of his first spell, his figures were five overs, five maids, a wicket without runs.

There is no big secret about what Philander does. Simply play with remarkable and incomparable precision. If England thought there was not much to work with from the Australian attack in the summer, Philander is again on a different level.

Out of the stump or just outside. Each ball will not balance it in the corners or cause it to deform at right angles, but, be assured that it will move, perhaps only a fraction, but enough to defy the edge, and can make it go both ways. so you can never be sure which stump to cover. Oh, and he has the ability to exploit any additional bounce on the surface, so occasionally a delivery, and he won't know when, could attack him from behind.

Still, at least he doesn't play 90 mph like the Australians. No, that comes from the other side.

Kagiso Rabada shook England in a fiery opening explosion

Just when a batter is looking for a little respite after he has unraveled after Philander has tied him up, Rabada is. Starting, as capable of causing a gorilla to rise sharply to the throat as it does with an arrow on the toes or make one sway late and take the outer edge. All around that 90 mph mark.

When both shoot as they did with the new ball today, it is likely that it requires a bit of fortune to survive, be it the ball that whistles past the edge or even a fall. But there wasn't much luck for Burns or Sibley.

While South Africa would certainly wish to see more of Filander and Rabada playing bowling in tandem beyond the end of the series, the good news for the likes of Burns and Sibley is that they will only have to run that particular glove a maximum of Seven more times.

The bad news is that they must come up with a plan to fight them quite quickly because next time is probably day three.

Watch day three of the first Test between South Africa and England live at Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7.30 am on Saturday.