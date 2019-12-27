UN: More than 235,000 flee from violence in northwestern Syria | News

%MINIFYHTMLff15ad7cd58bb37cdb3409226fe49ec49% %MINIFYHTMLff15ad7cd58bb37cdb3409226fe49ec410%

The UN has said that more than 235,000 people have fled the Idlib region in the past two weeks, amid air attacks by Russian and Syrian government forces that point to the last stronghold of Syria's opposition.

The massive displacement between December 12 and 25 left the Maaret al-Numan region in southern Idlib "almost empty," the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said Friday.

"With the latest escalation of violence in northwestern Syria, civilians in Idlib governorate are once again suffering the devastating consequences of hostilities," he said.

Since mid-December, Russian-backed forces have continued with an assault on armed combatants in southern Idlib, despite a ceasefire agreement in August and demand an escalation of Turkey, France and the UN.

The increase in airstrikes occurred as Damascus loyalists advanced on the ground.

Since December 19, they have seized dozens of villages and hamlets of armed combatants amid clashes that have killed hundreds of both sides.

The advances have taken them less than four kilometers (two miles) away from Maaret al-Numan, one of Idlib's largest urban centers.

According to OCHA, the continuing battles have expanded displacement from the area and the nearby city of Saraqeb.

"The people of Saraqab and their eastern camp now flee in anticipation of the fighting that directly affects their communities," he said.

Some were forced to move more than once, such as those who escaped to Saraqeb and then began to move further north.

Thousands have fled to the cities of Afrin and al-Bab in the northern province of Aleppo, while dozens of families have fled to government-controlled areas in Aleppo.

& # 39; Immediate de-escalation & # 39;

Idlib is dominated by There & # 39; et Tahrir al-Sham, al-Qaeda's former affiliate, whose leader this week urged armed fighters and allied rebels to head forward and fight "Russian occupiers,quot; and Syrian government forces.

The region is home to some three million people, including many displaced by years of violence in other parts of Syria.

The Bashar al-Assad government, which now controls 70 percent of Syria, has repeatedly committed to recovering the area.

Backed by Moscow, Damascus launched a violent offensive against Idlib in April, which killed about 1,000 civilians and more than 400,000 were displaced.

Moscow and Damascus deny accusations of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying they are fighting "terrorists."

Despite a ceasefire announced in August, the bombing has continued, which led Turkey this week to press for a new ceasefire agreement during talks in Moscow.

On Tuesday, France called for an "immediate reduction,quot;, warning about the deterioration of humanitarian conditions.

The war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it began with anti-government demonstrations brutally crushed by security forces.