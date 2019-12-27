UN condemns human rights abuses against Myanmar's Rohingya | Myanmar News

%MINIFYHTML32eb0a52f86bebd6bf87de40a393eff79% %MINIFYHTML32eb0a52f86bebd6bf87de40a393eff710%

The UN General Assembly on Friday passed a resolution that strongly condemns human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and other minorities, including arbitrary arrests, torture, rapes and deaths in detention.

The 193-member world body voted 134-9 with 28 abstentions in favor of the resolution, which also urges the Myanmar government to take urgent measures to combat hate speech against the Rohingya and other minorities in the states of Rakhine, Kachin and Shan

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they do reflect world opinion.

Myanmar, a Buddhist majority, has always regarded Rohingya as "Bengalis,quot; from Bangladesh, despite the fact that their families have lived in the country for generations.

Almost everyone has been denied citizenship since 1982, which has made them stateless, and they have also been denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

The prolonged Rohingya crisis exploded on August 25, 2017, when the Myanmar army launched what it called a cleaning campaign in Rakhine in response to an attack by an armed Rohingya group.

Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar: "Defend the indefensible,quot;

The campaign led to the massive Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh, and accusations that security forces committed rapes and mass murders and burned thousands of homes.

& # 39; Seeds of distrust & # 39;

Myanmar's ambassador to the UN, Hau Do Suan, called the resolution "another classic example of double application (and) selective and discriminatory application of human rights standards,quot; designed "to exert unwanted political pressure on Myanmar."

He said the resolution did not attempt to find a solution to the complex situation in Rakhine state and refused to recognize the government's efforts to address the challenges.

The resolution, said the ambassador, "will sow seeds of mistrust and create greater polarization of the different communities in the region."

The resolution expresses alarm at the continued influx of Rohingya Muslims to neighboring Bangladesh in the past four decades, which now stands at 1.1 million, including 744,000 that arrived since August 2017, "after the atrocities committed by security forces and armed of Myanmar. "

The assembly also expressed alarm at the findings of an independent international mission of investigation "of serious human rights violations and abuses suffered by Rohingya Muslims and other minorities,quot; by security forces, which according to the mission "undoubtedly amount to the most serious crimes under international law. " "

The resolution called for an immediate cessation of fighting and hostilities.

Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu-kyi, defended military action in Rakhine state during her appearance at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, while denying the "genocidal intention,quot; of the state against the Rohingya.