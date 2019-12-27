Ukraine will buy additional Javelin anti-tank missiles – Defense Blog

Ukraine will buy a new batch of javelin anti-tank missile systems, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The United States has been one of Kiev's strongest supporters since the annexation of Crimea in Moscow in 2014 and the outbreak of fighting in the eastern Donbas region in Ukraine that has killed more than 13,000 people.

Contracts for the agreement were signed in the fourth quarter of 2019, the defense ministry in a statement, without giving further details.

A first shipment of javelin systems worth around $ 47 million arrived in Ukraine in April 2018 after the U.S. State Department. UU. It gave the green light to the agreement.

Kiev and Washington believe that the system will improve Ukraine's long-term defense capacity.

Last week, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, signed a bill that plans to provide $ 300 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2020.

The Javelin FGM-148F missile features an advanced multipurpose warhead (MPWH) as part of the portable Javelin missile system, for firing and forgetting. The MPWH incorporates state-of-the-art loaded technology to defeat present and future advanced armored threats while adding a fragmented steel warhead case to significantly improve lethality against soft targets and light armored vehicles. Round deliveries of the Javelin F model are planned for early 2020 and will be available to international allies, with the permission of the US government. UU.

Financed efforts are also being made to develop a higher-performance Light Command Launch Unit (CLU) and a Model FGM-148G missile that will dramatically improve system performance while reducing system weight and cost.

The Javelin Close Combat Missile System – Medium is a guided anti-tank guided missile, shoot and forget, used by man to defeat armored threat combat vehicles up to 2,500 meters.

The Javelin system consists of a missile in a disposable launch tube assembly and a reusable CLU. The CLU mechanically activates the launch tube assembly to shoot from the shoulder, has day and night views for surveillance and acquisition of targets, and interacts electronically with the missile to target the target and launch missiles. A Javelin system ready to operate weighs almost 49.5 pounds.

According to Lockheed Martin, first deployed in 1996, Javelin is the world's most versatile and deadly anti-tank and multi-target precision weapon system, portable and platform. To date, more than 45,000 missiles and 12,000 CLUs have been produced. The Javelin weapons system has undergone numerous technological insertions since its initial placement to stay ahead of threats.