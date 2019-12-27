U.S. Army UU. Bring the Avengers back to Russian aggression – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. Bring back your Avenger ground-air missile systems mounted on a high-mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicle, commonly known as Humvee.

Last year, the Army re-established an active SHORAD battalion in Germany. The 5th Battalion of the 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment stood up with Avenger systems that were mounted on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheel Vehicle, commonly known as Humvee, modified with a turret on top and two capsules of Stinger missiles.

The combined weapon system provides mobile protection against missiles, low-flying aircraft and, more recently, unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Avengers were first used by the Army in 1990, but in recent years the majority had been relegated to the National Guard or stored in warehouses.

A total of 72 Avengers were taken from mothballs last year from the Letterkenny Army Depot in Pennsylvania, Holler said. Half are now with the ADA 5-4 and the others are ready for the problem in an equipment depot previously positioned in Germany.

The change back to the Avengers is based on the initiative of the Army chief of staff to close the gap in the short-range air defense capabilities suffered by the United States and its NATO allies on the European continent, according to the Army . The Army received a "wake-up call,quot; when it observed the conflict in Ukraine.

The United States Army has been laying the groundwork for large-scale combat operations against a nearby adversary such as Russia.

In addition to the development of logistics systems and the strengthening of the military power of armored formations, the Army is now standing in short-range air defense units, known as SHORAD battalions.

