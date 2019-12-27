Tristan Thompson & # 39; All In & # 39; about the victory of Khloe Kardashian

The NBA star, Tristan Thompson, is reportedly working very hard to recover his baby, Khloe Kardashian.

The couple separated at the top of the year after Tristan allegedly kissed Kylie Jenner's then best friend, Jordyn Woods. The story has been central to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians series, and viewers have seen Tristan lavish Khlo with expensive gifts to retrieve it.

“Tristan is recovering Khloe in his life. He wants to rekindle the love they had, and is trying to figure out how to make everything happen, "a source told HollywoodLife." He is a great father to True, he gets along well with the family again, and since then he was forgiven for all his past problematic with traps, but they haven't forgotten. "

The source continued: “It is Khloe who is at an obvious crossroads on how to take things. His emotions are everywhere because Tristan is finally acting the way he wished he always did, but he can never get out of his mind what he did. "

Should I take it back?