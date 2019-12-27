Travis Scott seems to refer to Kylie Jenner Split in new song

Travis Scott has just released a new song called "Gatti,quot;, along with Pop Smoke, but many fans worry that the lyrics can explore his break with Kylie Jenner, the biggest reality show star. keeping up with the Kardashians alum.

According to E! Online, the new song came as part of a compilation album of Jackboys and seems to refer to its separation with the star of reality. In October, it was revealed that Travis and Kylie had separated after the birth of their son, Stormi Webster.

You can listen to the new song below:

As most know, Travis and Kylie have a very different lifestyle, with Travis traveling continuously in support of his great success, Astroworld and Kylie, who has her own business in southern California. The lyrics seem to refer to this lifestyle difference.

Although Travis and Kylie have officially ended, for now, the couple seems to be wholeheartedly supported. On Thursday, Kylie was in her IG Story to promote the rapper's new project. She took a screenshot of her new compilation along with the subtitle "STORMI DAD,quot;.

The couple has also met again on several occasions, including Thanksgiving, in addition to their Christmas holidays earlier this week.

In addition, they went for their daughter's son in the keeping up with the Kardashians‘Christmas Eve party, organized by Kourtney Kardashian.

A source that spoke with E! News said they were also holding Stormi and dancing together. Everyone seemed to be having a good time. Experts say the Kardashian-Jenner clan wants Travis to feel welcome at home and in the family even though they are separated; It's great for Stormi.

On Twitter in October, Kylie stated that she and Travis were on "good terms,quot; and that their number one priority was their daughter together. Earlier this year, several media reported that Kylie and Drake were hanging out. Fans also speculated that he would be with Tyga again.



