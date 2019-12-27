Travis Scott apparently addresses Kylie Jenner Split in the song & # 39; & # 39; Gatti & # 39; & # 39;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Did Travis scott just reference your break with Kylie Jenner?

That's what fans seem to think after hearing the new Grammy nominee song "Gatti,quot; with Pop Smoke. The song, presented in the new Travis JACKBOYS compilation album, seems to address its separation from the keeping up with the Kardashians star. Like E! News confirmed in early October, the parents of Stormi Webster They are taking a separate time after two years together. In "Gatti,quot;, Travis seems to refer to what happened between him and the beauty mogul.

"Get away, he wants to go to bed and hibernate," Travis says in the song. "I took a chance, it's a lot to take advantage of."

As fans have pointed out, this could be a reference to the duo's different lifestyles. While Travis is often on tour, Kylie, who runs her business in southern California, stays close to home to work and be with her daughter Stormi. Then, Travis's lyrics might be making it clear that Kylie chose to "hibernate,quot; while busy acting around the world.

Despite their separation, Travis and Kylie have maintained a very cordial relationship. In fact, Kylie even went to Instagram Story on Thursday night to promote Travis's new music project.

Along with a screenshot of his new album, Kylie wrote: "STORMIS DAD,quot;.

Instagram

And, in addition to meeting on Thanksgiving, Kylie, 22, and Travis, 27, also spent time together during the Christmas holidays. The celebrities were next to their daughter Stormi at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, organized by Kourtney Kardashian.

"They took turns holding Stormi and everyone danced together with the music having fun," a source told E! News. "Kylie invited Travis and made it clear that she really wanted Stormi to see her mother and father together to celebrate the holidays and was excited that Travis made the effort. She is still a very important part of the family."

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Splash News

As Kylie herself explained through Twitter in October, "Travis and I are on good terms and our main focus at the moment is Stormi‼ ️"

He also added: "Our friendship and our daughter are a priority."

keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!

