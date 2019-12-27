Travis Scott apparently addresses Kylie Jenner Split in the song & # 39; & # 39; Gatti & # 39; & # 39;

Did Travis scott just reference your break with Kylie Jenner?

That's what fans seem to think after hearing the new Grammy nominee song "Gatti,quot; with Pop Smoke. The song, presented in the new Travis JACKBOYS compilation album, seems to address its separation from the keeping up with the Kardashians star. Like E! News confirmed in early October, the parents of Stormi Webster They are taking a separate time after two years together. In "Gatti,quot;, Travis seems to refer to what happened between him and the beauty mogul.

"Get away, he wants to go to bed and hibernate," Travis says in the song. "I took a chance, it's a lot to take advantage of."

As fans have pointed out, this could be a reference to the duo's different lifestyles. While Travis is often on tour, Kylie, who runs her business in southern California, stays close to home to work and be with her daughter Stormi. Then, Travis's lyrics might be making it clear that Kylie chose to "hibernate,quot; while busy acting around the world.